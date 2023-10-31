Can Pakistan still qualify for ICC World Cup 2023 semi-finals? Know last option for Babar Azam’s squad

Pakistan still has a chance of qualifying for the semi finals if several strong teams end up losing subsequent matches in the ICC World Cup 2023. Here are all the scenarios explained.

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 is set to advance into its semi-finals soon and the chances of the Pakistani cricket team making it to the top four spot seems bleak. However, there are still certain scenarios where Pakistan can make it to the semi-finals of the World Cup 2023.

Pakistan is currently in a tough spot when it comes to making it to the semi-finals of the ODI World Cup 2023, suffering four straight losses after critical wins against Netherlands and Sri Lanka. The semi-final dream for Pakistan seems bleak, but there is still a slim chance they can make it to the top four.

Even after they secure a win against Bangladesh in the Eden Garden stadium in Kolkata, it is very difficult for Pakistan to qualify for the semi-finals. A win in the next four matches will bring Pakistan up to total 10 points, which is still not enough to get him to the top four of the cricket tournament.

The fate of Pakistan for the World Cup 2023 semi-finals majorly depends on the performance of other teams in the subsequent matches in the cricket tournament.

How can Pakistan still qualify for the World Cup 2023 semi-finals?

Pakistan can still qualify if they win the next three matches, taking them up to 10 points, and Australia moves down to the fifth position after losing their next three matches against Afghanistan, England and Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka needs to lose two out of their three next matches, against India, New Zealand and Bangladesh.

This will leave Australia with eight points and Sri Lanka with just six points. If New Zealand drops their performance and lose the next two matches, they will remain steady at 10 points. Meanwhile, India has reserved their spot in the semi-finals, but the chances of India vs Pakistan match in the remaining of the World Cup remain bleak.

