Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs WI: India create history, become first team in 65 years to pull off THIS rare record vs West Indies

Reliance Power issues BIG statement after CFO's arrest: 'Wish to clarify that Anil Ambani...'

Rajasthan SHOCKER: Five family members, including 4 children, found dead in Sikar; suicide by consuming poison suspected

GOOD news for India as country's exporters to benefit from escalating trade war between US, China—here's how

Watch: Roman Reigns unleashes fury on Bronson Reed with cricket bat in thrilling WWE Crown Jewel match

'Donald Trump considers PM Modi...', says US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor after meeting PM

'Can never forget that': Gautam Gambhir breaks silence on career's most painful coaching experience

Bobby Deol opens up about Dharmendra 'going overboard' with age, reveals Sholay star is living with Prakash Kaur: 'She’s had a very tough journey'

Haryana CM Saini issues BIG statement on IPS Puran Kumar's death: 'No matter how influential...'

IAS Srushti Deshmukh's husband IAS Nagarjun Gowda BREAKS silence on Rs 100000000 bribe allegations by RTI activist: 'Nothing to hide...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs WI: India create history, become first team in 65 years to pull off THIS rare record vs West Indies

IND vs WI: India create history, become first team in 65 years to pull off THIS

Reliance Power issues BIG statement after CFO's arrest: 'Wish to clarify that Anil Ambani...'

Reliance Power's BIG statement after CFO's arrest: 'Wish to clarify that...'

Watch: Roman Reigns unleashes fury on Bronson Reed with cricket bat in thrilling WWE Crown Jewel match

Roman Reigns unleashes fury on Bronson Reed with cricket bat in thrilling WWE Cr

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'Can never forget that': Gautam Gambhir breaks silence on career's most painful coaching experience

Despite having led India to ICC Champions Trophy and Asia Cup titles, his tenure has faced challenges, especially in red-ball cricket where the team also suffered a loss Down Under against Australia.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 11, 2025, 07:40 PM IST

'Can never forget that': Gautam Gambhir breaks silence on career's most painful coaching experience
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir has successfully guided the team to triumph in both the ICC Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup, yet he has not replicated that success in red-ball cricket. Gambhir's journey as India's Test captain commenced with a disappointing home loss to New Zealand, which was soon followed by a crushing defeat against Australia on their home turf. In a revealing interview with former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra, Gambhir reflected on the challenging moments of his career, with the defeat to New Zealand standing out prominently in his mind. The Blackcaps had notably swept India 3-0 during that series.

During the interview, which was broadcast by Star Sports during the lunch break on Day 2 of the second Test between India and the West Indies, Gambhir expressed that he would never forget the home series defeat against the Black Caps.

The discussion kicked off with Chopra inquiring about the significance of home dominance in Test matches. Gambhir emphasized that a team must strive to dominate not only at home but also in away matches if it truly aims to become World Test Championship champions.

"It doesn't matter if you want to be the best team in the world. I don't think only home dominance is important. I think dominating away from home is equally important. And this young team has shown that sense. England probably was the toughest test for us. A young team, inexperienced team going to England and performing the way they performed.

"More importantly, not the results, the way they fought every day was to me very, very important. So, I'm not a big believer that we need to have home dominance to be qualifying for the World Test Championship final. Because if you're only dominating at home, then you don't deserve to be the World Test Championship winners," he said.

When questioned about the painful home series defeat to New Zealand, Gambhir remarked that it is a chapter of his coaching career that he will carry with him for life. He even mentioned that he believes in reminding his team of that loss, highlighting the importance of never underestimating any opponent, regardless of the conditions.

"I don't think I can ever forget that in my coaching career. And I should not even forget that. And I've told this to the boys as well.

"It is important to look forward. But sometimes it is also important to remember the past as well. Because if you forget the past, then you can start taking things for granted. You should never look to take anything for granted. Because New Zealand, I felt that everyone thought that we could roll them over. But that's the reality. And that's the sport," he said.

Also read| 'I Love You Shubman': Mystery girl’s viral proposal for Indian skipper adds spark to IND vs WI 2nd Test in Delhi

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump issues BIG warning to China: 'There's no way that...'
Donald Trump's BIG warning to China: 'There's no way that...'
Rashid Khan creates history, becomes first Asian cricketer to achieve MASSIVE feat
Rashid Khan creates history, becomes first Asian cricketer to achieve MASSIVE fe
Pakistan killed Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud in airstrikes on Afganistan's Kabul? TTP chief releases audio message claiming...
Pakistan killed Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud in airstrikes on Afganistan's Kabul? TTP
Gauahar Khan's father-in-law Ismail Darbar reveals why he doesn't watch her work: 'Whenever a sensuous type of scene....'
Gauahar Khan's father-in-law Ismail Darbar reveals why he doesn't watch her work
Trump breaks his silence on losing Nobel Peace Prize to Maria Corina Machado: 'I've helped her in....'
Trump breaks silence on losing Nobel Peace Prize to Maria Corina Machado
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE