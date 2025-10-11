'Can never forget that': Gautam Gambhir breaks silence on career's most painful coaching experience

Despite having led India to ICC Champions Trophy and Asia Cup titles, his tenure has faced challenges, especially in red-ball cricket where the team also suffered a loss Down Under against Australia.

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir has successfully guided the team to triumph in both the ICC Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup, yet he has not replicated that success in red-ball cricket. Gambhir's journey as India's Test captain commenced with a disappointing home loss to New Zealand, which was soon followed by a crushing defeat against Australia on their home turf. In a revealing interview with former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra, Gambhir reflected on the challenging moments of his career, with the defeat to New Zealand standing out prominently in his mind. The Blackcaps had notably swept India 3-0 during that series.

During the interview, which was broadcast by Star Sports during the lunch break on Day 2 of the second Test between India and the West Indies, Gambhir expressed that he would never forget the home series defeat against the Black Caps.

The discussion kicked off with Chopra inquiring about the significance of home dominance in Test matches. Gambhir emphasized that a team must strive to dominate not only at home but also in away matches if it truly aims to become World Test Championship champions.

"It doesn't matter if you want to be the best team in the world. I don't think only home dominance is important. I think dominating away from home is equally important. And this young team has shown that sense. England probably was the toughest test for us. A young team, inexperienced team going to England and performing the way they performed.

"More importantly, not the results, the way they fought every day was to me very, very important. So, I'm not a big believer that we need to have home dominance to be qualifying for the World Test Championship final. Because if you're only dominating at home, then you don't deserve to be the World Test Championship winners," he said.

When questioned about the painful home series defeat to New Zealand, Gambhir remarked that it is a chapter of his coaching career that he will carry with him for life. He even mentioned that he believes in reminding his team of that loss, highlighting the importance of never underestimating any opponent, regardless of the conditions.

"I don't think I can ever forget that in my coaching career. And I should not even forget that. And I've told this to the boys as well.

"It is important to look forward. But sometimes it is also important to remember the past as well. Because if you forget the past, then you can start taking things for granted. You should never look to take anything for granted. Because New Zealand, I felt that everyone thought that we could roll them over. But that's the reality. And that's the sport," he said.

