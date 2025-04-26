Chennai Super Kings (CSK) tasted another defeat in the Indian Premier League 2025 when they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 5 wickets. Fans of CSK are still wondering whether the MS Dhoni-led team can qualify for the next round. Check out here.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), five-time IPL champions, have been struggling in this edition after their season's inaugural win. CSK is currently at the bottom of the Points Table with just 2 wins out of 9 matches. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side tasted another defeat on Friday when they lost the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the iconic Chepauk. After this 7th loss in IPL 2025, CSK went down to the bottom of the Points Table, and fans of the Yellow Army are now doing maths and calculating the team's possible chances of qualifying for the next round.

Can CSK qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs?

Chennai Super Kings are left with five matches in IPL 2025 and they need to clinch all of them in order to reach 14 points. But still, there are the slimmest of chances as their fate will still be dependent on other teams' poor performance. To stand a realistic chance, CSK need to register big wins in the remaining matches and hope that mid-table teams finish with 12 points or fewer.

Statistically, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) must not win more than two of their remaining games in order for CSK to qualify for the Playoffs. One more defeat will put CSK's journey in IPL 2025 to rest in the league stage.

Remaining CSK matches:

April 30 - CSK vs Punjab Kings (Home)

May 3 - CSK vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Away)

May 7 - CSK vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Away)

May 12 - CSK vs Rajasthan Royals (Home)

May 18 - CSK vs Gujarat Titans (Away)