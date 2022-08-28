Can Mohammad Wasim's replacement Hasan Ali play in IND vs PAK Asia Cup match?

Mohammad Wasim, Hasan Ali

After Shaheen Shah Afridi's injury, Pakistan were jolted with another body blow ahead of Asia Cup 2022 tournament opener against India. Pacer Mohammad Wasim also joined Afridi on the treatment table, having suffered a strain which would rule him out of the Asia Cup as well.

The Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed the setback, and later, they named Hasan Ali as his replacement. The PCB on Sunday further revealed that Hasan has joined up with the squad in Dubai and he could be in line to play against India.

Earlier, Wasim had felt some discomfort during one of the training sessions, and after undergoing a scan, it was revealed that he sustained left side strain, which the PCB confirmed on Friday. Despite the setback, the pacer will remain with the rest of his teammates in Dubai, and continue his rehab.

It was a similar case for Shaheen Afridi as well, who travelled to Dubai, despite the fact that he had sustained an injury to his right knee while playing in the Test series against Sri Lanka. But Pakistani skipper Babar Azam reportedly wanted him to be with the squad until the end of the Asia Cup.

▪️ Team management has decided to keep Mohammad Wasim Jnr along with the squad where he will complete his Rehab



▪️ Team management has decided to keep Mohammad Wasim Jnr along with the squad where he will complete his Rehab

▪️ Fast-bowler Hasan Ali has joined the Pakistan squad in Dubai #AsiaCup2022

While there is no timeline reported as of yet about Wasim's return, Shaheen has been advised to rest for a period of at least six weeks, which means he could well miss the upcoming seven-match T20I series against England at home next month.

Pakistan will be locking horns in a much-anticipated clash to mark the beginning of their Asia Cup campaigns, in India's case, their title defence. Emotions will be running high for both sides this time.

India will be looking forward to starting off their title defence with a bang and avenging their loss during the last meeting at ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

On the other hand, Pakistan will be aiming to down Team India once again and carry on with the momentum they have had over India since their last outing.

