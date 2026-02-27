Can Ishan Kishan overtake Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan's run tally in T20 World Cup 2026?

Pakistan's opener, Sahibzada Farhan, is currently leading the list of highest run-scorers in the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 with 283 runs, which includes a century.

Ishan Kishan, Team India's star batter, secured his spot in the current list of top 5 highest run-scorers in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 after he scored 38 off 24 balls. Now, he stands at number five with 214 runs in six innings he played so far, making him only behind West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer, South Africa's Aiden Markram, Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett, and Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan. Indian cricket fans are wondering whether Ishan be able to climb up the list and even overtake the topper Sahibzada by the end of the tournament.

Can Ishan Kishan overtake Sahibzada Farhan to become highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup 2026?

On one hand, Sahibzada Farhan has showcased his consistent performance in the World Cup so far, scoring runs in all the games except the one against arch-rivals India. On the other hand, Ishan Kishan has also been a regular run-scorer for Team India in the six games he played so far.

However, for Ishan to overtake Sahibzada, it all depends on the number of remaining matches in the tournament and their continued scoring of runs. If New Zealand win its last Super 8 game against England, then Pakistan will be eliminated from the tournament, leaving just one more game to play.

On the other hand, if India beat West Indies in their upcoming contest on Sunday, then the Men in Blue will advance to the next round and have more games than Pakistan. If Ishan continues to score more than 40 runs in the coming games and Sahibzada fails to score in double digits in his next game, then the Indian batter can surely surpass him easily. But to finish at the top of the list, Ishan will have a tough competition from South Africa's skipper Aiden Markram, who is in third position with 264 runs.

The Proteas have already qualified for the semi-final and are being considered a strong contender who can reach the finals of the T20 World Cup 2026. It will be interesting to see how things unfold in the last leg of the tournament