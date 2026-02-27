FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Gautam Gambhir, Suryakumar Yadav assure Abhishek Sharma he won't be dropped even after 'another zero'

Mardani 3 crosses Rs 50 crore, Rani Mukerji calls it milestone amid 'alpha male-centred' cinema: 'Female-led stories is not a risk'

CBI moves Delhi High Court challenging clean chit to Arvind Kejriwal, others in liquor policy case

The reason why Traditional Media is falling behind in a Viral AI Movement.

Who is Sangeetha Sornalingam? TVK chief Thalapathy Vijay’s wife, once his fan, seeks divorce over extramarital affair, know their love story ​

'Can’t take West Indies lightly': Sunil Gavaskar warns India ahead of do-or-die T20 World Cup Super 8 clash

Can Ishan Kishan overtake Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan's run tally in T20 World Cup 2026?

Indian economy robust, real GDP to grow at 7.6% in 2025-26: Govt

Big relief for The Kerala Story 2 as Kerala HC lifts stay on release

'No words feel enough': Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh mourn Rinku Singh’s father’s demise

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Gautam Gambhir, Suryakumar Yadav assure Abhishek Sharma he won't be dropped even after 'another zero'

Gautam Gambhir, Suryakumar Yadav assure Abhishek Sharma he won't be dropped even

Mardani 3 crosses Rs 50 crore, Rani Mukerji calls it milestone amid 'alpha male-centred' cinema: 'Female-led stories is not a risk'

Mardani 3 crosses Rs 50 crore, Rani Mukerji celebrates success

The reason why Traditional Media is falling behind in a Viral AI Movement.

The reason why Traditional Media is falling behind in a Viral AI Movement.

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 World Cup history

From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 WC history

How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s multi-crore celebration

How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights

Shoaib Malik to Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan's best and worst captains at T20 World Cups

Shoaib Malik to Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan's best and worst captains at T20 World

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Can Ishan Kishan overtake Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan's run tally in T20 World Cup 2026?

Pakistan's opener, Sahibzada Farhan, is currently leading the list of highest run-scorers in the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 with 283 runs, which includes a century.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 27, 2026, 07:16 PM IST

Can Ishan Kishan overtake Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan's run tally in T20 World Cup 2026?
Who will be the leading run-scorer in the ICC T20I World Cup 2026?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ishan Kishan, Team India's star batter, secured his spot in the current list of top 5 highest run-scorers in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 after he scored 38 off 24 balls. Now, he stands at number five with 214 runs in six innings he played so far, making him only behind West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer, South Africa's Aiden Markram, Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett, and Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan. Indian cricket fans are wondering whether Ishan be able to climb up the list and even overtake the topper Sahibzada by the end of the tournament.

 

Can Ishan Kishan overtake Sahibzada Farhan to become highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup 2026?

 

On one hand, Sahibzada Farhan has showcased his consistent performance in the World Cup so far, scoring runs in all the games except the one against arch-rivals India. On the other hand, Ishan Kishan has also been a regular run-scorer for Team India in the six games he played so far.

 

However, for Ishan to overtake Sahibzada, it all depends on the number of remaining matches in the tournament and their continued scoring of runs. If New Zealand win its last Super 8 game against England, then Pakistan will be eliminated from the tournament, leaving just one more game to play.

 

On the other hand, if India beat West Indies in their upcoming contest on Sunday, then the Men in Blue will advance to the next round and have more games than Pakistan. If Ishan continues to score more than 40 runs in the coming games and Sahibzada fails to score in double digits in his next game, then the Indian batter can surely surpass him easily. But to finish at the top of the list, Ishan will have a tough competition from South Africa's skipper Aiden Markram, who is in third position with 264 runs.

 

The Proteas have already qualified for the semi-final and are being considered a strong contender who can reach the finals of the T20 World Cup 2026. It will be interesting to see how things unfold in the last leg of the tournament

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Gautam Gambhir, Suryakumar Yadav assure Abhishek Sharma he won't be dropped even after 'another zero'
Gautam Gambhir, Suryakumar Yadav assure Abhishek Sharma he won't be dropped even
Mardani 3 crosses Rs 50 crore, Rani Mukerji calls it milestone amid 'alpha male-centred' cinema: 'Female-led stories is not a risk'
Mardani 3 crosses Rs 50 crore, Rani Mukerji celebrates success
CBI moves Delhi High Court challenging clean chit to Arvind Kejriwal, others in liquor policy case
CBI challenges clean chit to Kejriwal, others in liquor policy case
The reason why Traditional Media is falling behind in a Viral AI Movement.
The reason why Traditional Media is falling behind in a Viral AI Movement.
Who is Sangeetha Sornalingam? TVK chief Thalapathy Vijay’s wife, once his fan, seeks divorce over extramarital affair, know their love story ​
Who is Sangeetha Sornalingam? TVK chief Thalapathy Vijay’s wife, once his fan, s
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 World Cup history
From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 WC history
How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s multi-crore celebration
How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights
Shoaib Malik to Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan's best and worst captains at T20 World Cups
Shoaib Malik to Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan's best and worst captains at T20 World
Who designed wedding outfits of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda? How unique were they?
Who designed wedding outfits of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda?
Inside photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's tradional wedding cermony, star couple crashes internet with their 'unfiltered love'
Inside photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's tradional wedding cermony
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement