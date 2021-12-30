IND vs SA 1st Test, Centurion weather forecast: Can India win game on Day 5 or rain will interrupt play?

The Boxing Day Test surely has been an exciting event, with the bad weather on some days to a series of wickets falling, both India and South Africa have given fans a splendid game at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Day 4 saw India send four of the Proteas batter back to the pavilion and will look to pick the six wickets and win the clash. As for South Africa, they need 211 runs to win the clash or just save their wickets to draw the match.

However, there is a big hurdle for the two teams - that is rain. It was the rain that permitted no play on the second day of the Test and things could be the same on the final day as well.

India vs South Africa Centurion weather update:

The forecast is not too promising on Day 5 as there are chances of thunderstorms during the day. According to Accuweather, there's a 65% chance of precipitation during the afternoon with two hours of rain predicted. Furthermore, there's a 39% chance of a thunderstorm.

India vs South Africa Day 4:

Despite losing a day's play, India looked always in form. After scoring 324 in the first innings, the visitors bowled South Africa out on 194 to take a strong 130-run lead.

The Proteas did well to restrict the Men in Blue to 174 in the second innings, but India was under command as the hosts returned for a 305-run chase.

The Indian bowlers took four wickets before the end of Day 4, with Jasprit Bumrah inflicting two late blows in the final hour of the day to put the South Africans on backfoot.

With the hosts needing 211 runs to win, captain Dean Elgar – who has got a start – would be the key.