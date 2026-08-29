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Can India still make the WTC 2027 Final? 7 Tests, tough road ahead and qualification scenarios

India have seven Tests left in the World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. Can Team India still reach the 2027 final? We examine the points table, remaining fixtures, required wins, possible setbacks and the realistic qualification scenarios for India, plus what rivals need in the race too.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 29, 2026, 05:10 PM IST

Can India still make the WTC 2027 Final? 7 Tests, tough road ahead and qualification scenarios
Courtesy: X/BCCI
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India’s run at the ICC World Test Championship took a hit after they drew the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Sonal Dinusha really stepped up and saved the day for the hosts.

Even though India clinched the series 1-0, Shubman Gill’s team has a tougher road ahead if they want to make the World Test Championship final. They’ve got seven matches left, so the question is, can they still pull it off?

Right now, India sits fifth in the WTC standings. Teams earn 12 points for a win, which India missed out on in Colombo. That draw means they’re stuck at a PCT of 51.52%. Australia tops the table, with South Africa, New Zealand, and Bangladesh ahead of India.

Only the top two teams qualify for the final at The Oval in September. India’s chances aren’t looking great at the moment, but there’s still a shot.

India faces seven more games in this cycle—two in New Zealand and five at home against Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. To lock in a spot, they really have to win all seven. That’d bump their PCT up to 70.37%. A more realistic outcome—six wins and a draw—would get them to about 65%.

If India loses twice, their PCT slips under 60%. That would put them in a tough spot. The safe bet is to win at least six games, which gets them close to 65%. But they also need a little luck and some favorable results from other teams. In previous editions, teams qualified with PCTs around 58–69%.

So, where does India go from here? Next up, a two-match series in New Zealand starting 19 November. India doesn’t have a great history in New Zealand—they got swept 2-0 in 2020, and earlier this year, New Zealand returned the favor at home. After that, Australia comes to India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India lost the last edition, so reclaiming it won’t be easy, but that’s what makes this next stretch so interesting. The pressure’s on, and the challenge couldn’t be bigger.

Also read| 'Educate yourself': Anaya Bangar hits back at Marizanne Kapp's 'ridiculous' comment

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