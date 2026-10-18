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'Can deliver the results': Ex-India star makes surprise request to LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka ahead of IPL 2027

Former India cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan makes a surprise request to Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka, expressing confidence with the words, “I can deliver the results.” Here’s what prompted his message and how it could relate to LSG ahead of IPL 2027.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 18, 2026, 08:31 PM IST

'Can deliver the results': Ex-India star makes surprise request to LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka ahead of IPL 2027
Image Credit: X
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Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, the former India leg-spinner has openly asked for a coaching role in the Indian Premier League. Confident in his ability to make a difference with teams’ spin attacks, the 60-year-old reached out to IPL franchises through social media.

Sivaramakrishnan’s direct approach

On October 17, 2026, Sivaramakrishnan posted on X and directly tagged Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka. His message was clear: “I am Laxman Sivaramakrishnan former Indian cricketer. If you are looking for a spin bowling coach, please let me know. I have confidence that I can deliver the results.”

He also said he’s ready to help any IPL team improve their spin department, stressing that spinners can still shine in T20 cricket.

Why he wants to coach in today’s T20 environment

The most recent IPL season put spinners under the spotlight. It wasn’t easy; flat pitches, hard-hitting batters, and the Impact Player rule put extra pressure on bowlers. Still, top names like Sunil Narine, Rashid Khan, and Krunal Pandya showed the importance of smart spin bowling by both controlling runs and taking wickets.

Sivaramakrishnan believes his specialist coaching can help teams make the most of their spin options. He’s eager to prove that spinners aren’t a thing of the past in T20s—they can still control matches, even with the game’s rapid pace.

Look back at Sivaramakrishnan's cricket career

Sivaramakrishnan played nine Test matches for India, taking 26 wickets. He managed three five-wicket hauls and claimed his best figures—12 for 181—against England. In ODIs, he represented India 16 times and picked up 15 wickets. He was a key part of the 1985 World Championship of Cricket squad, finishing as the team’s leading wicket-taker.

In domestic cricket, he collected 154 wickets for Tamil Nadu across 76 first-class matches. With all that experience and his deep understanding of spin, Sivaramakrishnan just might have what it takes to give an IPL franchise a real edge if he gets the chance to coach.

Also read| T Natarajan returns to SRH: Why pacer took massive Rs 5.75 crore pay cut and what DC got in return

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