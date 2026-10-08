Can Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s surprise T20I comeback pave way for 2027 ODI World Cup return?

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s surprise return to India’s T20I squad has sparked questions over his 2027 ODI World Cup prospects. After impressing in the IPL, the veteran pacer could use his T20I comeback to prove his fitness and form and push for a return to India’s 50-over plans.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back with Team India after four years on the sidelines. He’s been picked for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand starting October 22 and with Jasprit Bumrah out, Bhuvneshwar is expected to lead the pace attack.

He’s put up impressive numbers for Royal Challengers Bengaluru over the last two IPL seasons, grabbing 45 wickets including 28 at an average of 17.89 in 2026. Bhuvneshwar’s biggest shift lately has been his ability to pick up speed at the death. Earlier, he’d start losing pace late in the innings but after joining RCB, he found a second wind. Now he’s firing in the mid-130s from start to finish.

At 36, plenty of people are wondering if a solid T20I stint could translate into an ODI World Cup spot in 2027. India’s tried a bunch of quicks — Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna, Auqib Nabi, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammed Siraj — but nothing has stuck. Runs came at a rapid clip for the Windies, who even chased down a target of 352 in the last ODI.

Once Bhuvneshwar’s name popped up on the squad list, Ravichandran Ashwin predicted the comeback could mean sharing the new ball with Bumrah when India opens its World Cup campaign against Australia on October 7, 2027.

“He is going to New Zealand now. I am telling you, if he does well, everyone will immediately say, just take him for the ODI team as well. The selectors will be watching very closely. If he swings the ball and shows decent fitness, nobody can stop Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar from sitting together on that flight to the World Cup, with Bhuvneshwar bowling the first ball of the World Cup," said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

But is Bhuvneshwar’s ODI return really in the cards off the back of strong T20Is? Honestly, it’s not unheard of. There’s a history of IPL performances opening doors across formats.

Still, his lack of recent game time in 50-over cricket is tough to ignore. He last played an ODI for India in January 2022, and hasn’t played a List-A game for Uttar Pradesh since December 2023. For two years now, he’s been a T20 specialist, skipping red-ball matches altogether.

If he’s serious about chasing an ODI dream, he’ll need to lace up for the Vijay Hazare Trophy later this year. It’s the best way for him and the selectors to see if his body can handle bowling ten overs in a match.

Saba Karim, former selector, isn’t convinced Bhuvneshwar's comeback is about the 2027 ODI World Cup. He thinks it’s more about prepping for next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

“I somehow believe that the selectors are looking at him only for T20 internationals, not for one-day cricket. Because we see so many youngsters who have come through the system now and have been given adequate chances. And I think this is the building stage right now for the upcoming World Cup 2027. And I think most of the youngsters whom we have seen, we basically need to zone in on about five pace bowlers who can do the job for India in the World Cup,” Karim told HT.

“He deserves the T20I call-up because I've been watching him closely for the past 2-3 seasons while covering the UPT20 as well as the IPL. So one has seen the difference in Bhuvi. And I think the selectors feel at this stage they need one more experienced bowler. Keeping in mind the injury woes of Jasprit Bumrah. Someone who has performed so well in IPL for the past 2-3 seasons. On top of that, his domestic performance. So I think that is why the selectors have gone back to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, especially for T20Is,” he added.

At the end of the day, it all comes down to how Bhuvneshwar fares on the pitch. Cricket can be unpredictable and plans change fast.

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