Can Bangladesh break Team India's winning streak in Asia Cup 2025? Here's what Tigers' coach Phil Simmons thinks

CRICKET
Ahead of the high-voltage game between India and Bangladesh, check out what the head coach of Men in Green said about the reigning champions.
In Match No. 4 of the Super 4 round in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, India and Bangladesh will be locking horns on Wednesday at the iconic Dubai International Stadium. Both teams have won their first Super 4 games; India defeated Pakistan, and Bangladesh defeated the six-time champions Sri Lanka. Since Team India is the only team in this tournament which is unbeaten so far, and are also among the favourites in this edition. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, was the table toppers in Group B but lost their game against Bangladesh, bringing them down in the Points Table of the Super 4 round.
With the Bangladeshi side being on cloud nine after defeating Sri Lanka in the Super 4 game, can the Tigers continue their winning momentum and beat India in their upcoming clash on Wednesday? Bangladesh head coach Phil Simmons feels that 'every team has the ability to beat India'.
''The game is played on the day. It's not what India has done before. It's what happens on Wednesday. It's what happens during that three and a half hour period. We will try to play as best as we can and hope to find chinks in India's armoury. That's the way we win games. Every game, especially games involving India, have a hype because they're the number one T20 team in the world. There must be a hype. We're just going to ride on the hype. We're going to enjoy the moment and enjoy the game,'' Simmons said.
Talking about the impact of Toss at the Dubai International Stadium, he added, ''I didn't see much of a difference in the wicket over the 40 overs. I think it's some of the best wickets I've seen here for a while. I think last night (IND vs PAK) it was the same. The wicket was really good to bat. Bowlers had to bowl properly. I don't think the toss has that much of an effect.''
Meanwhile, the third match in the Super 4 round will be played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Tuesday, September 23, wherein both sides will look to emerge victorious as one loss from here will shatter their dreams of reaching the finals of the Asia Cup 2025.