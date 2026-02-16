Can Australia still qualify for Super 8 after suffering crushing defeat from Sri Lanka?

Mitchell Marsh-led Aussies faced a crushing defeat at the hands of co-hosts Sri Lanka on Monday. After this debacle, their chances to qualify for the Super Eight round now depend on other teams.

Australia suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday when the co-host of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 won the game by 8 wickets. Pathum Nissanka slammed a blistering century against the former champions, which is also the first-ever against Australia in the 19-year history of the tournament. With this loss, Australia's chances of reaching the Super Eight round are in jeopardy. On the other hand, Sri Lanka became the 5th team to secure a spot in the next round after India, South Africa, England, and the West Indies.

Now, the question that Australian cricket fans must be wondering is how their team can reach to the next round.

Can Australia still qualify for the Super 8 round?

In Group B, Sri Lanka became the first team to qualify for the next round with six points. For Australia to qualify now, which have just two points in the tally, will have to win their last fixture against Oman and depend on the results of Zimbabwe's remaining matches.

Zimbabwe have two games remaining against Sri Lanka and Ireland, and if they manage to win even one of them, Australia will be knocked out of the tournament because the African nation have already secured four points in two games.

Not only this, but Australia would also have to better their Net Run Rate (NRR) than Ireland, which could also end up with four points if they beat Zimbabwe.