Can Akash Deep deliver? How has Jasprit Bumrah's replacement fared so far in Test cricket?

India has taken to the crease first in the second Test match at Edgbaston. England's captain, Ben Stokes, invited the visitors to bat after choosing to bowl first once more. Following England's dominant win over India in the first Test match at Leeds, the Indian team is keen to make a comeback in Birmingham. While the hosts retained their playing eleven from the first Test, the Indian side made three significant changes, the most surprising being the decision to bench their star bowler and world number one in Test cricket, Jasprit Bumrah. Young talent Akash Deep has stepped in to replace the Indian speedster. Let’s examine how he has fared in the longest format of the game thus far.

Akash Deep in red-ball format

Akash Deep is set to play his eighth Test match today at Edgbaston. He made his debut for India in 2024 against the same opponent, England, in Ranchi, where he secured three victories in the first innings, allowing 83 runs, and did not bowl in the second innings. This also marked his best bowling figures in an innings. In his seven matches, Akash Deep has taken 15 wickets at an average of 35.20. His best bowling figures in a match are 3/63, achieved against Bangladesh in 2024. It will be intriguing to see if Akash Deep can uphold the legacy of Jasprit Bumrah and play a vital role in the Indian bowling lineup.

Why was Jasprit Bumrah benched?

India and England are set to compete in the third Test match of the series at the historic Lord’s, which will determine the series winner. Given Bumrah’s workload management and prior recommendations from specialists, he is anticipated to participate in only three matches of this important Test series. Consequently, to preserve Bumrah’s participation for upcoming games, he has been benched for the Edgbaston Test, with young talent Akash Deep taking his place.

Day 1 highlights

India's captain Shubman Gill scored a remarkable century on the first day of the second Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. At Stumps, India concluded their innings at 310 for 5 after 85 overs, with Gill remaining not out on his century, alongside experienced all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who is approaching his half-century. Gill has become only the fourth Indian Test captain to achieve centuries in his first two Tests, joining the distinguished ranks of Virat Kohli and Sunil Gavaskar. Additionally, Yashasvi Jaiswal delivered an impressive performance with 87 runs, just falling short of his century.

