Can AB de Villiers replicate Yuvraj Singh's feat and conquer Pakistan in WCL 2025 final?

Pakistan Champions got to the final after India Champions withdrew from their semi-final match due to tensions between the countries. Pakistan is a strong team seeking their first WCL title after losing in the 2024 final.

Cricket fans are excited for the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 final at Edgbaston on Saturday, August 2nd. South Africa Champions, led by AB de Villiers, will face Pakistan Champions. People are hoping de Villiers can repeat Yuvraj Singh's feat from the first season and lead his team to victory.

De Villiers, even at 41, has played very well. He has scored 311 runs in five games, averaging 103.67 with a strike rate of 230.37. This includes two centuries: a 39-ball hundred against Australia Champions and an unbeaten 116 against England Champions, showing his power and unique style.

South Africa Champions made it to the final with a close one-run win over Australia Champions in the semi-final. De Villiers didn't score many runs in that game, but he made a key run-out on the last ball.

Pakistan Champions got to the final after India Champions withdrew from their semi-final match due to tensions between the countries. Pakistan is a strong team seeking their first WCL title after losing in the 2024 final.

The highly awaited semi-final of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025, featuring the India Champions and Pakistan Champions, was canceled after a number of Indian legends, such as Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, and Irfan Pathan, opted out of participation. This decision comes in light of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, with Indian players deciding to maintain the nation's position against bilateral sporting relations with Pakistan. The match was set to take place on Thursday (July 31) at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Many are comparing this final to when Yuvraj Singh's India Champions beat Pakistan in the WCL 2024 final. Everyone is eager to see if AB de Villiers can do the same and lead South Africa Champions to a win. The crowd at Edgbaston should expect a great match between these two strong teams.

Also read| 'He was dropped, but then...': Ex-India manager Jaydev Shah breaks silence on Rohit Sharma-BCCI rift rumours