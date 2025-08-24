Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh centuries power Australia to massive 276-run win against Proteas; South Africa win ODI series 2-1

Australia triumphed over South Africa by 276 runs in Mackay, concluding the series with a 1-2 result. Fueled by centuries from Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, and Cameron Green, along with a five-wicket haul from Cooper Connolly, the home team showcased their strength in a record-setting victory.

Australia dominated South Africa by 276 runs in Mackay, marking their largest defeat in ODI history and allowing Australia to finish the series at 1-2. Previously, South Africa's most significant loss was by 243 runs against India at the renowned Eden Gardens in Kolkata in 2023, but this outcome surpassed that by a wide margin.

The impressive victory for Australia at the Great Barrier Reef was driven by the exceptional performances of Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, and the young talent Cooper Connolly. Head scored a remarkable 142 off 103 balls, Marsh contributed a solid 100, and Green blasted an unbeaten 118 from just 55 deliveries.

Collectively, they propelled Australia to a total of 431 for two, achieving their second-largest ODI victory margin, second only to the 309-run thrashing of the Netherlands during the 2023 World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Connolly also shone with the ball, claiming a career-best 5 for 22, sealing a lopsided match.

South Africa's response was never convincing. Sean Abbott and Xavier Bartlett made early breakthroughs, leaving the visitors at 50 for 4 within nine overs. Brevis attempted to mount a comeback with a quick 49 off 28 balls, featuring five sixes, but once he was dismissed by Connolly, the innings fell apart.

From a precarious 124 for 5, South Africa lost their final five wickets for a mere 31 runs, getting bowled out for 155 in less than 25 overs. Although Keshav Maharaj was awarded Player of the Series for his consistent all-round performance, this match was entirely dominated by Australia.

After dropping the first two matches, the hosts concluded the series with flair, showcasing their batting depth and bowling prowess in a record-setting victory.

