Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Hats off to him for starting....': Virender Sehwag's massive statement on Virat Kohli

Priyanka Chopra’s radiant skin isn’t magic, here's what she actually does

Meet actor, who was once shooting for 65 films simultaneously, had 19 releases in one year, became superstar, is now...

Jacqueline Fernandez reveals her surprising skincare hack using THIS kitchen ingredient, here's how it works

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 best cities to soak in festival’s grandeur

Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh centuries power Australia to massive 276-run win against Proteas; South Africa win ODI series 2-1

BREAKING: Nikki Bhati's mother-in-law arrested in Noida dowry murder case

Tension for India as Pakistan, Bangladesh sign six MAJOR agreements to strengthen diplomatic ties?

What is Southwest Airlines' new 'plus-size' passenger policy that has sparked outrage?

'Baat chal rahi...': Did Rahul Gandhi spill the beans on his marriage? Here's what happened

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Hats off to him for starting....': Virender Sehwag's massive statement on Virat Kohli

'Hats off to him for starting....': Virender Sehwag's massive statement on Virat

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Priyanka Chopra’s radiant skin isn’t magic, here's what she actually does

Priyanka Chopra’s radiant skin isn’t magic, here's what she actually does

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...

Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh centuries power Australia to massive 276-run win against Proteas; South Africa win ODI series 2-1

Australia triumphed over South Africa by 276 runs in Mackay, concluding the series with a 1-2 result. Fueled by centuries from Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, and Cameron Green, along with a five-wicket haul from Cooper Connolly, the home team showcased their strength in a record-setting victory.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 06:47 PM IST

Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh centuries power Australia to massive 276-run win against Proteas; South Africa win ODI series 2-1
Australia beat South Africa by 276 runs. Courtesy: AFP
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Australia dominated South Africa by 276 runs in Mackay, marking their largest defeat in ODI history and allowing Australia to finish the series at 1-2. Previously, South Africa's most significant loss was by 243 runs against India at the renowned Eden Gardens in Kolkata in 2023, but this outcome surpassed that by a wide margin.

The impressive victory for Australia at the Great Barrier Reef was driven by the exceptional performances of Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, and the young talent Cooper Connolly. Head scored a remarkable 142 off 103 balls, Marsh contributed a solid 100, and Green blasted an unbeaten 118 from just 55 deliveries.

Collectively, they propelled Australia to a total of 431 for two, achieving their second-largest ODI victory margin, second only to the 309-run thrashing of the Netherlands during the 2023 World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Connolly also shone with the ball, claiming a career-best 5 for 22, sealing a lopsided match.

South Africa's response was never convincing. Sean Abbott and Xavier Bartlett made early breakthroughs, leaving the visitors at 50 for 4 within nine overs. Brevis attempted to mount a comeback with a quick 49 off 28 balls, featuring five sixes, but once he was dismissed by Connolly, the innings fell apart.

From a precarious 124 for 5, South Africa lost their final five wickets for a mere 31 runs, getting bowled out for 155 in less than 25 overs. Although Keshav Maharaj was awarded Player of the Series for his consistent all-round performance, this match was entirely dominated by Australia.

After dropping the first two matches, the hosts concluded the series with flair, showcasing their batting depth and bowling prowess in a record-setting victory.

Also read| Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Team India to play without jersey sponsor? Dream11 pulls out weeks before Asia Cup 2025
Team India to play without jersey sponsor? Dream11 pulls out weeks before Asia
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's top 5 delicious modak, barfi recipes for this festive season
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's top 5 delicious modak, barfi recipes for festive season
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 best cities to soak in festival’s grandeur
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 best cities to soak in festival’s grandeur
'Don't have even 1%...': PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi breaks silence on Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Asia Cup snub
PCB chief breaks silence on Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Asia Cup snub
'Mummy rocks, beta shock': Son dresses up like his mother in viral diet reel, internet can’t stop laughing
'Mummy rocks, beta shock': Son dresses up like his mother in viral diet reel, in
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE