CRICKET

Cameron Green scripts history, becomes costliest overseas buy as KKR outbid CSK at IPL 2026 auction

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green created history at the IPL auction as he became the costliest overseas player. Kolkata Knight Riders won a fierce bidding war against Chennai Super Kings, securing Green after an intense contest that sent the auction room buzzing.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 16, 2025, 03:34 PM IST

Cameron Green scripts history, becomes costliest overseas buy as KKR outbid CSK at IPL 2026 auction
Australian allrounder Cameron Green has made history as the most expensive player ever bought in an IPL auction, with Kolkata Knight Riders acquiring him for Rs 25.20 crore on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi.

The bidding kicked off with Mumbai Indians at Rs 2 crore, leading to a fierce competition between KKR and Rajasthan Royals that escalated to Rs 13 crore. Once RR withdrew, Chennai Super Kings entered the fray, pushing the bid to Rs 25 crore, before KKR ultimately secured Green with a bid of Rs 25.20 crore.

However, Green will not receive the full amount of Rs 25.20 crore. He will actually earn Rs 18 crore, while the remaining Rs 7.20 crore will be allocated to the BCCI.

This arrangement is due to the newly implemented "maximum fee" rule introduced last year, aimed at addressing concerns among franchises that some international players were registering solely for mini auctions to take advantage of the supply-demand disparity.

The IPL governing body established a maximum fee rule stipulating that overseas players cannot be compensated more than Rs 18 crore, which is the highest amount for franchises retaining players ahead of the 2025 mega auction.

In case the bid exceeded the Rs 18 crore mark, the additional money, would be utilised by the BCCI for player welfare. In a note to franchises last year, the IPL said, "Any overseas player's auction fee at small auction will be lower than the highest retention price [of INR 18 crore] and the highest auction price at the big auction. In case the highest auction price at the big auction is INR 20 crore, then INR 18 crore will be the cap. If the highest auction price at big auction is INR 16 crore."

Previously, the record for the most expensive overseas buy at an auction was held by an Australian pacer who fetched Rs 24.75 crore, while his compatriot and captain, Pat Cummins, was bought for Rs 20.50 crore, both during the 2024 mini-auction.

The all-time highest purchase remains Rishabh Pant, who was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 27 crore in the 2025 mega auction.

