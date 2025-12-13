Cameron Green registers as specialist batter for IPL 2026 auction - Here's why it could fetch him 'extra crores'

Cameron Green has registered as a specialist batter for the IPL 2026 auction, a strategic move that could significantly boost his market value. Here’s why franchises may bid higher and how the role switch could help Green fetch ‘extra crores’ at the mega auction.

The fans were taken aback when they spotted Cameron Green's name in the very first set of the IPL 2026 mini-auction list. This initial set comprises solely of batsmen. Green, being an all-rounder, has been making contributions in both batting and bowling since his debut. However, he opted to register as a 'specialist batsman' for the IPL 2026 mini-auction. Does this imply that he won't bowl in IPL 2026? Absolutely not!

By registering as a specialist batsman, Green appears to have made a strategic move that could potentially earn him a few 'extra crores'. There is no doubt that he stands a chance to be one of the top selections in the IPL 2026 mini-auction, with expectations that he will surpass the 10-crore mark. Let's explore why Green might see some additional financial benefits after choosing to register as a specialist batsman -

The IPL auction traditionally begins with the announcement of specialist batsmen at the outset. The first set is always reserved for these batsmen. Given that teams have their entire budget available at the beginning of the first set, there is a significant likelihood that they will spend some 'extra crores' if a bidding war ensues for a particular player.

Knowing that Green's name will be among the first six players, teams may be inclined to allocate some extra funds to secure him. The first set features Prithvi Shaw, Cameron Green, Devon Conway, Jake Fraser-McGurk, David Miller, and Sarfaraz Khan.

Among these players, Green is the sole all-rounder, and fans shouldn't be shocked if the other five players either go unsold or receive just a single bid. Their fortunes could shift dramatically if Green's name is the first to be called. Franchises might adopt a waiting strategy if his name is announced later in the order.

Green experienced significant success at the IPL 2023 mini-auction, joining the Mumbai Indians (MI) for Rs 17.05 crore. He amassed 452 runs and took six wickets across 16 matches. MI subsequently traded him to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) before IPL 2024.

Also read| 'Could not get...': Ricky Ponting reveals why Punjab Kings let go of major overseas names ahead of IPL 2026 auction