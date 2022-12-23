Search icon
Cameron Green becomes 2nd most EXPENSIVE player in IPL history, goes to Mumbai Indians for INR 17.50 cr

IPL Auction 2023: Cameron Green has the unique ability to contribute in every single department.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 05:07 PM IST

Cameron Green

In the  IPL 2023 auction, Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was purchased by Mumbai Indians for Rs 17.50 crores.

An elegant batsman who is adaptable to positional adjustments, a bowler who can perform admirably with the new ball and at the death, and to top it all off, a seasoned fielder—Cameron Green is exactly what any club from any given T20 competition would love to have in their lineup.

He also has strong numbers in other formats, particularly ODIs, where he has a batting average of 58 and a bowling average of 29.27.

While the 23-year-old has not played in any overseas T20 competition this year, he has been playing in Australia's Big Bash League for the Perth Scorchers since the 2018/19 season.

REA| Sam Curran most EXPENSIVE player in IPL history as Punjab Kings buys all-rounder for 18.50 cr

