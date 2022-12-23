Cameron Green becomes 2nd most EXPENSIVE player in IPL history, goes to Mumbai Indians for INR 17.50 cr

In the IPL 2023 auction, Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was purchased by Mumbai Indians for Rs 17.50 crores.
An elegant batsman who is adaptable to positional adjustments, a bowler who can perform admirably with the new ball and at the death, and to top it all off, a seasoned fielder—Cameron Green is exactly what any club from any given T20 competition would love to have in their lineup.
Presenting to you, our newest all-rounder Cameron Green
: @ompsyram#DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians #TATAIPLAuction pic.twitter.com/5iW0PmDTer — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 23, 2022
He also has strong numbers in other formats, particularly ODIs, where he has a batting average of 58 and a bowling average of 29.27.
While the 23-year-old has not played in any overseas T20 competition this year, he has been playing in Australia's Big Bash League for the Perth Scorchers since the 2018/19 season.
REA| Sam Curran most EXPENSIVE player in IPL history as Punjab Kings buys all-rounder for 18.50 cr