Cameron Green becomes 2nd most EXPENSIVE player in IPL history, goes to Mumbai Indians for INR 17.50 cr

Cameron Green

In the IPL 2023 auction, Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was purchased by Mumbai Indians for Rs 17.50 crores.

An elegant batsman who is adaptable to positional adjustments, a bowler who can perform admirably with the new ball and at the death, and to top it all off, a seasoned fielder—Cameron Green is exactly what any club from any given T20 competition would love to have in their lineup.

He also has strong numbers in other formats, particularly ODIs, where he has a batting average of 58 and a bowling average of 29.27.

While the 23-year-old has not played in any overseas T20 competition this year, he has been playing in Australia's Big Bash League for the Perth Scorchers since the 2018/19 season.

