'Came out with overconfidence': Sunil Gavaskar lashes out at Team India after crushing defeat against South Africa in Super 8

After Team India's loss in the first Super 8 match against South Africa, Sunil Gavaskar lashed out at the Men in Blue and criticised their batting approach. Here's what he said.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India faced a crushing defeat from South Africa in its first Super 8 clash in Ahmedabad, ending their winning spree in the ongoing ICC T20I World Cup 2026. Known for chasing with heavy guns in the batting, the Indian side failed miserably against the Proteas in the 188-run chase. Now, Sunil Gavaskar has come forward and criticised India's batting approach, saying that the hosts failed to adapt to the conditions, unlike the opponents.

Speaking to JioStar, Gavaskar said, ''When you look at how Dewald Brevis and David Miller repaired the South African innings, they played shots more in the V. When the bouncers were bowled, they countered them intelligently because they realised that the ball was not coming onto the bat quickly. Having seen how Brevis and Miller built their partnership, that was the approach needed from the Indian batters.''

''But India did not take notes from South Africa's innings. They came out and threw their bat at every delivery, hoping for a boundary. That is not how you play T20 cricket. You have to learn from the opposition. If they have scored well on a tricky surface like this, you have to get rid of your ego, observe and adjust. The Indian batters did not do that. They came out with overconfidence, threw their bat at everything and lost wickets. South Africa clearly outsmarted India, and it was a well-deserved win for them,'' he added.

Gavaskar also advised Team India not to think of T20 cricket as just power-hitting, but also to understand match situations. Meanwhile, Team India's chances of advancing to the semi-final round are in a jeopardy as the Men in Blue will have to win all their remaining two games and also depend on the Net Run Rate (NRR).