FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Farhan Akhtar reveals why he backed Manipuri film Boong after its historic win at BAFTA Awards 2026: 'It just felt right'

The Kerala Story 2 director Kamakhya Narayan Singh defends film against propaganda claims: 'I will quit filmmaking if...'

Bengaluru Horror: Teenage college girl accuses Instagram friends of gangrape, forced feeding of intoxicating substance

'Came out with overconfidence': Sunil Gavaskar lashes out at Team India after crushing defeat against South Africa in Super 8

O'Romeo box office collection: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri-starrer Vishal Bhardwaj film crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide

Zareen Khan cancels her Islamic birthday celebration in Ramadan 2026: 'Please keep my Mom in your prayers'

India urges nationals to leave Islamic State over US-Iran military escalation fears

Hardik Pandya's girlfriend Mahieka Sharma gets trolled, video of clapping after all-rounder's dismissal goes viral

SIR in Tamil Nadu: EC publishes final electoral rolls; 4.2 lakh names dropped; here's how to check your name

Triptii Dimri turns 31: Prabhas wishes best for Spirit co-star, fans go gaga over their chemistry

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Farhan Akhtar reveals why he backed Manipuri film Boong after its historic win at BAFTA Awards 2026: 'It just felt right'

Farhan Akhtar reveals why he backed Boong after its win at BAFTA Awards 2026

The Kerala Story 2 director Kamakhya Narayan Singh defends film against propaganda claims: 'I will quit filmmaking if...'

The Kerala Story 2 director KN Singh defends film against propaganda claims

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: After ex-Belgian model girlfriend, former fiancé, how 'VIROSH' found their love | Timeline

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: After ex-Belgian model girlfriend

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: After ex-Belgian model girlfriend, former fiancé, how 'VIROSH' found their love | Timeline

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: After ex-Belgian model girlfriend

Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid in rani pink lehenga at her friend’s wedding in Jamnagar, See viral pics

Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding: From Priyanka-Nick to Kiara-Sidharth; famous celebrity destination weddings hosted in Rajasthan

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding: From Priyanka-Nick to Kiara-Sidhart

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'Came out with overconfidence': Sunil Gavaskar lashes out at Team India after crushing defeat against South Africa in Super 8

After Team India's loss in the first Super 8 match against South Africa, Sunil Gavaskar lashed out at the Men in Blue and criticised their batting approach. Here's what he said.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 23, 2026, 04:58 PM IST

'Came out with overconfidence': Sunil Gavaskar lashes out at Team India after crushing defeat against South Africa in Super 8
India lost to South Africa by 76 runs in their first Super 8 game of the T20 World Cup 2026
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India faced a crushing defeat from South Africa in its first Super 8 clash in Ahmedabad, ending their winning spree in the ongoing ICC T20I World Cup 2026. Known for chasing with heavy guns in the batting, the Indian side failed miserably against the Proteas in the 188-run chase. Now, Sunil Gavaskar has come forward and criticised India's batting approach, saying that the hosts failed to adapt to the conditions, unlike the opponents.

Speaking to JioStar, Gavaskar said, ''When you look at how Dewald Brevis and David Miller repaired the South African innings, they played shots more in the V. When the bouncers were bowled, they countered them intelligently because they realised that the ball was not coming onto the bat quickly. Having seen how Brevis and Miller built their partnership, that was the approach needed from the Indian batters.''

''But India did not take notes from South Africa's innings. They came out and threw their bat at every delivery, hoping for a boundary. That is not how you play T20 cricket. You have to learn from the opposition. If they have scored well on a tricky surface like this, you have to get rid of your ego, observe and adjust. The Indian batters did not do that. They came out with overconfidence, threw their bat at everything and lost wickets. South Africa clearly outsmarted India, and it was a well-deserved win for them,'' he added.

Gavaskar also advised Team India not to think of T20 cricket as just power-hitting, but also to understand match situations. Meanwhile, Team India's chances of advancing to the semi-final round are in a jeopardy as the Men in Blue will have to win all their remaining two games and also depend on the Net Run Rate (NRR).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Farhan Akhtar reveals why he backed Manipuri film Boong after its historic win at BAFTA Awards 2026: 'It just felt right'
Farhan Akhtar reveals why he backed Boong after its win at BAFTA Awards 2026
The Kerala Story 2 director Kamakhya Narayan Singh defends film against propaganda claims: 'I will quit filmmaking if...'
The Kerala Story 2 director KN Singh defends film against propaganda claims
Bengaluru Horror: Teenage college girl accuses Instagram friends of gangrape, forced feeding of intoxicating substance
Bengaluru Horror: Teenage college girl accuses Instagram friends of gangrape
'Came out with overconfidence': Sunil Gavaskar lashes out at Team India after crushing defeat against South Africa in Super 8
Sunil Gavaskar lashes out at Team India after crushing defeat against Proteas
O'Romeo box office collection: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri-starrer Vishal Bhardwaj film crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide
O'Romeo box office: Shahid, Triptii film crosses Rs 100 crore globally
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: After ex-Belgian model girlfriend, former fiancé, how 'VIROSH' found their love | Timeline
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: After ex-Belgian model girlfriend
Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid in rani pink lehenga at her friend’s wedding in Jamnagar, See viral pics
Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding: From Priyanka-Nick to Kiara-Sidharth; famous celebrity destination weddings hosted in Rajasthan
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding: From Priyanka-Nick to Kiara-Sidhart
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding: Step inside ultra luxurious Udaipur venue with luxurious suites, villas, royal spa, infinity pool with 360-degree Aravalli views
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding: Step inside ultra luxurious venue
Alia Bhatt shines on her glamorous BAFTA 2026 debut with style and heartfelt speech, See viral pics
Alia Bhatt shines on her glamorous BAFTA 2026 debut with style and heartfelt
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement