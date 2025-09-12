Add DNA as a Preferred Source
'Came down low twice...': Sachin Tendulkar shares scary jungle ordeal after storm forces emergency landing - Watch

Sachin Tendulkar recently shared a harrowing experience when his private jet was stranded in the jungle due to a sudden and severe storm. This incident, which occurred during his Maasai Mara trip, left him with a terrifying but memorable encounter in the wilderness.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 05:02 PM IST

'Came down low twice...': Sachin Tendulkar shares scary jungle ordeal after storm forces emergency landing - Watch
Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar recently shared a gripping experience from his African safari that highlighted the unpredictability of travel in the wild. Posting an old video from his Maasai Mara trip, Tendulkar recounted the dramatic sequence of events that unfolded when a storm disrupted the landing of his private jet, forcing a series of unforeseen challenges that ultimately left the cricket icon stranded in the jungle.

In the video, Tendulkar explained, "We were inside the aircraft, and you could see the storm approaching. Originally, we were supposed to land exactly where that storm is now. We were just about two miles away from the landing strip, but due to the bad weather, we couldn't land." The aircraft had to divert to another airport, but the difficulties were far from over. As the plane attempted to land at the alternate location, it encountered an unexpected blockade—a herd of wildebeest scattered across the new runway.

Tendulkar vividly described the tense moments that followed: "We had to try landing elsewhere, but this new runway had wildebeest all over it. So, we came down low twice, just to scare them off, then took off again. Eventually, the runway was cleared, and we managed to land safely." However, landing only marked the beginning of their wait.

"The wild has its own way of welcoming you, always! A little off course, still on track for fun," Tendulkar captioned the video. With rain pouring down and the weather worsening, the aircraft was unable to take off immediately. "It's raining now, and we can't take off again immediately. The local chiefs are on their way to pick us up. If you're wondering where we are yes, we’re right here in the jungle!" he said, sharing the surreal nature of their stay.

Beyond sharing this adventurous episode, Tendulkar also took time to address recent rumors about his potential appointment as the BCCI president. His management firm issued a statement firmly denying such claims, clarifying that Tendulkar is not being considered for the role. This came after the sudden resignation of former BCCI president Roger Binny earlier this month following his 70th birthday, which left the position vacant and sparked widespread speculation about potential successors.

