CRICKET

'Called Anil Kumble and cried': Chris Gayle makes shocking revelations about his painful exit from an IPL franchise

In a recent interview, the former IPL player made shocking revelations about his last IPL season, wherein he struggled with mental peace and ultimately decided to quit midway.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 06:00 PM IST

'Called Anil Kumble and cried': Chris Gayle makes shocking revelations about his painful exit from an IPL franchise
Chris Gayle is one of the leading run-scorers in the IPL
    Chris Gayle, popularly known as 'The Universe Boss', is in the news again, not for his cricket but for a recent interview. The leading T20 run-scorer recently opened up about his painful exit from the Punjab Kings and how he was disrespected in the franchise. Gayle's last IPL match was against the Mumbai Indians in 2021, before he left the season midway. Speaking on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast, the West Indies' star batter also admitted breaking down while speaking to the then coach of PBKS, Anil Kumble.

     

    What happened with Gayle during his stint in PBKS?

     

    ''Oh my IPL ended prematurely with Punjab. To be honest, I was disrespected at Kings XI Punjab. I felt I wasn’t treated properly as a senior player who had done so much for the league and brought value to the franchise. Instead, they treated me like a kid. For the first time in my life, I felt like I was slipping into depression,'' Gayle said on the podcast.

     

    ''Your mental health is more important than money. I called Anil (Kumble) and told him I was leaving. At the time, we had the World Cup and were stuck in a bubble, which was destroying me mentally. After my last game against Mumbai, I thought, ‘This doesn’t make sense. I’ll do myself more damage by staying,'' he added.

     

     

    Talking about his possible return to the cash-rich league, Gayle further said, ''I broke down talking to Anil because I was really hurt. I was disappointed with him and the way the franchise was run. KL Rahul, the captain, even called me saying, ‘Chris, stay, you’ll play the next game.’ But I just said, ‘I wish you all the best,’ packed my bag, and walked out.''

     

    Interestingly, despite being one of the popular names in T20 cricket, Gayle didn't play a single 50+ innings in his last season, and even his Team (KXIP) finished the IPL edition in the 6th spot, with just six wins in 14 games.

