'Call Andrew Flintoff, Steve Harmison': R Ashwin lashes out at Ben Stokes for handshake drama at Old Trafford

A video of former Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin is doing the rounds on social media wherein he can be seen lashing out at Ben Stokes and his teammates for showing a 'desperate' attempt to end the game early in Manchester, to deny centuries of Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar.

Day 5 of the recently concluded Manchester Test between India and England was no short of drama and entertainment. Despite being over 300 runs behind England in the first innings, Team India batters managed to put over a 100-run lead in the second and avoided losing the game, ultimately the series. In the last Session of Day 5, English skipper Ben Stokes wanted to end the match early as it was not heading towards a deciding result, but his request was turned down by Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, who were near to their centuries. The match was declared a draw after the two completed their tons, but the gesture from England players, specifically their captain, garnered backlash from many veteran and former cricketers. One such cricketer is Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ashwin lashes out at Ben Stokes for handshake drama

In a video viral on social media, Ashwin said, ''Have you heard the term double standard? You are saying that I am frustrated, so you also leave crying. What is this, and is it possible? Boss, he has played your Jofra Archer, Matthew Hoggard, Darren Gough, and Andrew Flintoff since morning. They played everyone and went for a draw, and reached this level after working hard since morning. Shall he leave without scoring a hundred? Your question was, did you want to score a hundred against Harry Brook? He wants to score a hundred, please bring Steve Harmison and Andrew Flintoff. He is not saying no.''

Watch the viral clip:

Ashwin blasts out on Ben Stokes! pic.twitter.com/aZxeurEojp — The Jaipur Dialogues (@JaipurDialogues) July 28, 2025

He even mentioned Stokes' call to hand over the ball to Harry Brook, who is not a full-time bowler. ''You are giving the ball to Harry Brook, which is your mistake and not ours. The rule says that if both captains believe that a game cannot head towards a result, you both can shake hands and you can call it a draw. One captain wanted to close the game for two reasons. One, he didn’t want to tire out his bowlers. Agreed. Second, I am frustrated and I am not happy. You should not remain happy as well. You shouldn’t score a hundred. These are two pointers, and the second doesn’t come under the rule. India was on the right side. Actually, if I were India, I would have played for one hour. I would have instructed to play all 15 overs. His statement that you want to get a hundred against Harry Brook. Of course. These are Test runs. He wants to get it, and he deserves it,'' he added.

Despite India managed to draw the game at Old Trafford, Manchester, the Shubman Gill-led side created an unwanted Test record at the venue. It became the first-ever team to play at least 10 Tests at a venue and never win a single one.