Shah Rukh Khan engaged in a verbal altercation with Sunil Gavaskar after the former cricketer criticized Khan's team management abilities at KKR.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), co-owned by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, have established themselves as one of the most successful franchises in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. They have won three titles, in 2012, 2014, and 2024. However, their path to success was not always easy, particularly in the early years of the IPL. Their toughest moment came in the 2009 season, when they were at the bottom of the standings.

During this turbulent season, head coach John Buchanan's controversial move to impose a multiple captain theory in the KKR dressing room provoked a verbal spat between Shah Rukh Khan and the legendary Sunil Gavaskar. Gavaskar criticised the hypothesis in his Telegraph post, even labelling the team owners as "poor souls" for allowing themselves to be swayed by the Australian coach.

“To comment on his multiple skipper theory is to give it the importance it doesn’t deserve but what does require comment is how he has got his Queensland pals lucrative jobs with KKR. The owners – poor souls – have little idea that they are being milked," the legend wrote.

Just a few days later, Shah Rukh Khan responded to Gavaskar's remarks, joking that if he had any concerns, he should consider buying a team and running it his way.

“Maine paisa kharch kiya yaar, bahut passion hai (I have spent the money, there’s too much passion). If you have a problem, you can buy your own (team) and run it the way you want,” he added.

During an interview with PTI, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he had sent an apology letter to Sunil Gavaskar while the former India captain was in the USA, a few days after his initial comment.

“If Gavaskar asks me to walk on my head and run the team, I would. Anything that Gavaskar says that has to do with cricket, if he mentions, should be followed. I have not said anything against Gavaskar. I just wanted to have a breathing space to try something new. I have sent him an apology letter if he felt so because he was in America that time.”

