Buvneshwar Kumar has won many matches for Indian team in the past so no need to judge him after two games: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma backs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Following his side's second straight loss in the Super Four phase of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 against Sri Lanka, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said that the batters failed to capitalize on momentum obtained during the middle overs and finish the game on a good note.

Half-centuries by openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis helped Sri Lanka clinch a six-wicket win in a thrilling Super Four clash against India at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Tuesday.

"We did not bat and score runs in the first six overs the way we wanted. But we got momentum after that. But we failed to capitalize on it and finish the game. I think we were 10-12 runs short, but 175 runs are defendable too. The way spinners bowled, gave us hope and brought us into the match again. But we could not close the match the way we wanted to," said Rohit in a post-match press conference.

Questioned on Bhuvneshwar Kumar`s disappointing performances in death overs in two straight games, Rohit said that the team is not worried about it. "Even experienced bowlers go for runs. Bhuvi has been playing for us for so many years and has won us so many matches in death overs," he added.

The skipper said that this present team is 90-95 percent team set to play T20 World Cup in Australia and a few changes will occur later. "We wanted to try out certain things. Before Asia Cup, we had four seamers, two spinners and one of them being an all-rounder. I always wanted to try and find out what happens when you play three seamers and two spinners and one seamer is an all-rounder. When you play with quality, you want to challenge yourself. The fourth seamer was not available, as he was sick," he said.

"There are a lot of questions that we need to answer, we have found answers for some while playing in the last 3-4 series. Somewhere sometime, we will draw a line and say "yes that this combination needs to play". We will try out more players in Australia and South Africa series till T20 World Cup squad is announced."

"We have the sixth bowling option but we want to try the combination of the fifth bowler. When we go to World Cup then we would like to go with six bowlers. We have played a lot of matches with six bowlers," he concluded.