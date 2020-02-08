Bushfire Cricket Bash: Live streaming, teams, members, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

The Bushfire Cricket Bash has grabbed all the attention as cricket fans around the globe are keen to see their favourite players - now legends - pad once more.

The match is to raise funds for communities affected by the devastating bushfires in Australia.

First, to be played in Sydney, the match has been rescheduled due to expected wet weather in that city.

The game will now be played at Melbourne's Junction Oval in a doubleheader with the Australia v England CommBank T20 Tri-series clash.

When and where to watch Bushfire Cricket Bash

Where and when is the Bushfire Cricket Bash match being played?

The Bushfire Cricket Bash match will be played on February 9, 2020, at Junction Oval, Melbourne.

What time does the Bushfire Cricket Bash match begin?

The Bushfire Cricket Bash match will begin at 9:45 AM IST on Sunday.

Where to watch Bushfire Cricket Bash live in India (TV channels)?

The Bushfire Cricket Bash live telecast will be on SONY SIX and SONY TEN 1 in India.

How and where to watch online Bushfire Cricket Bash live streaming?

The Bushfire Cricket Bash live stream will be available on SonyLiv app.

Squad information:

One team is coached by Indian legend, Sachin Tendulkar and led by Ricky Ponting, and the other coached by current Australia Test captain Tim Paine and led by Adam Gilchrist.

The match will have cricket legends and former players like Brian Lara, Wasim Akram, Courtney Walsh, Yuvraj Singh, Andrew Symonds, Shane Watson, Brad Haddin, Brad Hodge, Brett Lee, Justin Langer, Matthew Hayden, Dan Christian, Peter Siddle, Fawad Ahmed along with women cricketers like Alex Blackwell, Phoebe Litchfield, Elyse Villani as well as Australian Football League players Luke Hodge and Nick Riewoldt, among others take the field for this cause.