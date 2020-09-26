Burnley vs Southampton Premier League: Live streaming, BUR v SOU Dream11, time in IST & where to watch on TV

Burnley welcome Southampton for their first home game of the new Premier League season.

Both teams are still searching for their first points, with Burnley losing at Leicester City and Southampton having lost two from two so far.

When and where to watch Burnley vs Southampton

Where and when is the Burnley vs Southampton, Premier League 2020-21 match being played?

The Burnley vs Southampton, Premier League 2020-21 match will be played on September 27, 2020, at Turf Moor.

What time does the Burnley vs Southampton, Premier League 2020-21 match begin?

The Burnley vs Southampton, Premier League 2020-21 final match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Burnley vs Southampton, Premier League 2020-21 live in India (TV channels)?

The Burnley vs Southampton, Premier League 2020-21 match live telecast will be available live in India on Star Sports and Star Sports HD network.

How and where to watch online Burnley vs Southampton, Premier League 2020-21 live streaming?

The Burnley vs Southampton, Premier League 2020-21 live telecast will be available online in India on Disney+Hotstar for premium users.

Burnley vs Southampton: Predicted Starting XIs

Burnley: Pope; Bardsley, Tarkowski, Long, Taylor; Pieters, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Vydra, Wood

Southampton: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Stephens, Vestergaard, Bertrand; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Djenepo; Adams, Ings