Bumrah to play Manchester Test against England? Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate spills the beans

In the 5-match Test series against England, Team India is trailing 2-1 after losing the Lord's Test. Fans are wondering whether India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah will play the next game against England or not. We have the answer to this

The upcoming Test match at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester will be a do-or-die game for the Shubman Gill-led Team India. Ahead of the 5-match Test series, it was announced by the team management that star pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be available for only three games. Out of the first three games, Bumrah has already played the Headingley and the Lord's Test. As per the current standings in the series, India is trailing 2-1 and will aim to clinch the upcoming game. Fans have been wondering whether the skipper and the head coach, Gautam Gambhir, will include Bumrah in the Playing XI for the Manchester Test. Let's find out.

Will Bumrah play in Old Trafford?

India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has offered some clarity, saying the team is leading towards playing the star pacer, but the final call will be made just ahead of the game in Manchester.

''No, we'll make that call (on Bumrah) in Manchester still. We know we have got him for one of the last two Tests. It's pretty obvious that the series is on the line now in Manchester, so there will be a leaning towards playing him,'' ESPNCricinfo reported, quoting Doeschate.

''But again, we have got to look at all the factors: how many days of cricket are we going to get up there, what do we feel is our best chance of winning that game, and then how that fits in together with The Oval. And looking at the last two games holistically as part of the series,'' he added.

For the unversed, Team India lost both the games in which Jasprit Bumrah was a part of the Playing XI. However, he took a fifer in the first innings of both the games he played, Headingley and the Lord's.