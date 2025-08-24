Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Bumrah’s diet sacrifice helped him become , reveals ex bowling coach, says, ‘Gave up burgers, milkshakes…’

Jasprit Bumrah is as dedicated as Virat Kohli, ex-bowling coach reveals sacrifices made by India's star pacer that led him to become world’s top bowler. Check here to know what he said.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 01:18 PM IST

Bumrah’s diet sacrifice helped him become , reveals ex bowling coach, says, ‘Gave up burgers, milkshakes…’
Jasprit Bumrah could be the most exceptional and unparalleled fast bowler in contemporary cricket, excelling in all three formats of the game. His unconventional bowling style is often credited for his success, yet it's not the only factor. His composed exterior conceals a strategic mind always seeking to outwit the batsman. While this action gives him an edge, it also stresses his body, making him vulnerable to injuries.

India's former bowling coach, Bharat Arun, highlighted Bumrah's commitment and personal discipline. Arun, who once worked at the NCA, mentioned that Bumrah focused on strengthening his body to maintain his unique bowling action over the long term.

What former bowling coach Bharat Arun said about Jasprit Bumrah?

Recalling Bumrah's early days, the former coach told to Bombay Sport Exchange“In 2013, Bumrah had come to the NCA for an Under-19 camp and pitched for selection. He couldn’t make the team, but he was in the 30-member camp at the National Cricket Academy."

“He could bowl quick, and so we discussed with the physio and the strength and conditioning coach,” said Arun in an interview with Bombay Sport. “We said, I wouldn’t want to touch his action because it’s very unique and generates a lot of pace. But it also puts him under stress.”

Based on this, Bumrah's primary focus became his diet, which Arun described as requiring significant "sacrifices." Becoming an elite athlete was crucial for him to become a top-tier fast bowler.

What Jasprit Bumrah gave up burgers, milkshakes and pizzas?

“We called him and told him: to take the impact of fast bowling, you need to be like a bull. That comes down to diet, exercise, and sacrifices,” said Arun. “In all fairness, Bumrah instantaneously changed. He started eating healthy, he was working in the gym. Like Virat Kohli, he was extremely dedicated.”

Similar to Kohli, Bumrah had to avoid certain foods that are often considered enjoyable but were necessary to cut out.

“He loved burgers, pizzas, milkshakes. He gave up everything overnight. A Punjabi boy living in Gujarat — but his love for bowling was greater than any food craving,” said Arun, a quote that may come to define Bumrah.

Why was Bumrah's bowling action tried to change?

Arun also revealed that discussions about modifying Bumrah's bowling action to a more conventional style occurred during a 2013 U19 camp at the NCA. However, this idea was abandoned because his strength and effectiveness were rooted in his unique action.

“In all fairness, we also tried to change Bumrah’s action. He was remodeled, but then the action was great, the ball was not going quick. What’s the point in having a great action if the balls aren’t effective? He could bowl quick, and so we had a discussion with the physio and the strength and conditioning coach. We said, I wouldn’t want to touch his action because it’s very unique and generates a lot of pace. But it also puts him under stress," he added.

