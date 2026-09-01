Bumrah returns, Hardik Pandya misses out as BCCI announces India squad for Afghanistan T20Is

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Jasprit Bumrah is back, Hardik Pandya is out, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets another chance as BCCI announces its 15-member squad for the upcoming 3-match T20I series against Afghanistan.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday finally unveiled the 15-member squad for the upcoming 3-match T20I series against Afghanistan. Shreyas Iyer will continue to lead the Men in Blue along with his deputy, Tilak Varma. Notably, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is making his return after two months, following an injury during an ODI match against England in Cardiff. However, his availability is subject to fitness.
Interestingly, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the upcoming series against Afghanistan due to a late leg niggle and quadriceps strain. Pandya has been out of action since the conclusion of the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). His last international appearance came in March during the ICC T20I World Cup Final.
Shreyas Iyer (C)
Tlak Varma (VC)
Sanju Samson (WK)
Ishan Kishan (WK)
Abhishek Sharma
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Shivam Dube
Nitish Kumar Reddy
Axar Patel
Washington Sundar
Varun Chakaravarthy
Ravi Bishnoi
Jasprit Bumrah
Arshdeep Singh
Harshit Rana
Four players in this squad, including Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Harshit Rana, are subject to fitness.
1st T20I (Sept 13th): India vs Afghanistan, Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi - 7 PM IST
2nd T20I (Sept 15th): India vs Afghanistan, Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi - 7 PM IST
3rd T20I (Sept 17th): India vs Afghanistan, Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi - 7 PM IST