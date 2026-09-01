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Bumrah returns, Hardik Pandya misses out as BCCI announces India squad for Afghanistan T20Is

Jasprit Bumrah is back, Hardik Pandya is out, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets another chance as BCCI announces its 15-member squad for the upcoming 3-match T20I series against Afghanistan.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 01, 2026, 06:15 PM IST

Bumrah returns, Hardik Pandya misses out as BCCI announces India squad for Afghanistan T20Is
Bumrah returns for the upcoming T20I series vs Afghanistan. (AI-Generated)
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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday finally unveiled the 15-member squad for the upcoming 3-match T20I series against Afghanistan. Shreyas Iyer will continue to lead the Men in Blue along with his deputy, Tilak Varma. Notably, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is making his return after two months, following an injury during an ODI match against England in Cardiff. However, his availability is subject to fitness.

 

Interestingly, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the upcoming series against Afghanistan due to a late leg niggle and quadriceps strain. Pandya has been out of action since the conclusion of the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). His last international appearance came in March during the ICC T20I World Cup Final.

 

Team India's squad for 3-match T20I series vs Afghanistan

 

Shreyas Iyer (C)

Tlak Varma (VC)

Sanju Samson (WK)

Ishan Kishan (WK)

Abhishek Sharma

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Shivam Dube

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Axar Patel

Washington Sundar

Varun Chakaravarthy

Ravi Bishnoi

Jasprit Bumrah

Arshdeep Singh

Harshit Rana

 

Four players in this squad, including Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Harshit Rana, are subject to fitness.

 

IND vs AFG T20I series: Full fixtures, venues, and match details

 

1st T20I (Sept 13th): India vs Afghanistan, Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi - 7 PM IST

2nd T20I (Sept 15th): India vs Afghanistan, Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi - 7 PM IST

3rd T20I (Sept 17th): India vs Afghanistan, Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi - 7 PM IST

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