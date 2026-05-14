Bulldozer in Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari's government cracks down on 'illegal' construction in Kolkata, targets Muslim-dominated areas

The model resembles the “bulldozer” actions seen in UP and other BJP-ruled states, often used against structures occupied by Muslims.

Newly-elected Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced a crackdown on illegal buildings housing factories in Kolkata, directing Kolkata Municipal Corporation to cut water supply, and CESC to audit and permanently disconnect power. Kasba, Tiljala, Mominpore and Ekbalpore are among areas with large Muslim populations taken as hotspots. The model resembles the “bulldozer” actions seen in UP and other BJP-ruled states, often used against structures occupied by Muslims.

Bulldozer action in West Bengal

In Tiljala, bulldozers and paramilitary forces began demolishing two multi-storey buildings on GJ Khan Road within hours of the announcement. Earlier, a fire there had killed two labourers and injured three. Two factory owners, Sheikh Nasir and Shamim Mohammad, were arrested on Wednesday morning. Residents said they got no time to appeal or remove belongings, as reported by The Telegraph.

According to reports, Suvendu called for “zero tolerance” and warned others involved in illegalities. CESC said it had started permanent disconnections on safety grounds after the state government's direction. There were also allegations of illegal Bangladeshi settlers in the named areas.

Earlier, the Suvendu-led government, citing the 1950 Bengal law and a 2018 Calcutta High Court order, issued a notice reiterating a complete ban on the slaughter of any cattle or buffalo without the mandatory fitness certificate. The government stated that the fitness certificate will only be issued by the Chairperson of any Municipality or the President of any Panchayat Samiti, jointly with a Government Veterinary Officer after the both of them agree in writing that the animal is over 14 years of age--rendering it unfit for work or breeding purposes--or that the animal has become permanently incapacitated due to old age, injury, deformity, or any other incurable disease. The government also banned public slaughterhouses, stating that the animal will only be slaughtered at the Municipal slaughterhouse or at a slaughterhouse designated by the local administration.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari-led West Bengal government has taken a series of actions after ending 15-years of Mamata Banerjee's rule. The 2026 Assembly election results marked a decisive mandate for the BJP, registering a significant surge, winning 206 seats in the 294-member Assembly, a major shift in a state where it had earlier secured 77 seats in the previous election. The Trinamool Congress (TMC), which had won 212 seats in the last Assembly polls, finished a distant second with 80 seats and is leading in one constituency.

(With inputs from ANI)