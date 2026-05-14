FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
The Invisible Makes Hero: Goldy Arora and the Evolution of Managing Google Workspace

The Invisible Makes Hero: Goldy Arora and the Evolution of Managing Google Works

IPL 2026: Will Hardik Pandya play against Punjab Kings today? Here’s what we know

IPL 2026: Will Hardik Pandya play against Punjab Kings today?

Archana Puran Singh's son Ayushmaan Sethi reveals how he got scammed, but recovered Rs 84000 back: 'I reported fraud and they returned money'

Archana's son Ayushmaan reveals how he got scammed, but recovered money back

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture; look at her 5 dazzling outfits

Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture

VD Satheesan to be Kerala's next CM: Know all about his family, education, net worth and more

VD Satheesan to be Kerala's next CM: Know all about his family

Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38; know about Mulayam Singh Yadav’s family

Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Bulldozer in Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari's government cracks down on 'illegal' construction in Kolkata, targets Muslim-dominated areas

The model resembles the “bulldozer” actions seen in UP and other BJP-ruled states, often used against structures occupied by Muslims.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : May 14, 2026, 03:52 PM IST

Bulldozer in Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari's government cracks down on 'illegal' construction in Kolkata, targets Muslim-dominated areas
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Newly-elected Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced a crackdown on illegal buildings housing factories in Kolkata, directing Kolkata Municipal Corporation to cut water supply, and CESC to audit and permanently disconnect power.  Kasba, Tiljala, Mominpore and Ekbalpore are among areas with large Muslim populations taken as hotspots. The model resembles the “bulldozer” actions seen in UP and other BJP-ruled states, often used against structures occupied by Muslims. 

Bulldozer action in West Bengal

In Tiljala, bulldozers and paramilitary forces began demolishing two multi-storey buildings on GJ Khan Road within hours of the announcement. Earlier, a fire there had killed two labourers and injured three. Two factory owners, Sheikh Nasir and Shamim Mohammad, were arrested on Wednesday morning. Residents said they got no time to appeal or remove belongings, as reported by The Telegraph. 

According to reports, Suvendu called for “zero tolerance” and warned others involved in illegalities. CESC said it had started permanent disconnections on safety grounds after the state government's direction. There were also allegations of illegal Bangladeshi settlers in the named areas.

Earlier, the Suvendu-led government, citing the 1950 Bengal law and a 2018 Calcutta High Court order, issued a notice reiterating a complete ban on the slaughter of any cattle or buffalo without the mandatory fitness certificate. The government stated that the fitness certificate will only be issued by the Chairperson of any Municipality or the President of any Panchayat Samiti, jointly with a Government Veterinary Officer after the both of them agree in writing that the animal is over 14 years of age--rendering it unfit for work or breeding purposes--or that the animal has become permanently incapacitated due to old age, injury, deformity, or any other incurable disease. The government also banned public slaughterhouses, stating that the animal will only be slaughtered at the Municipal slaughterhouse or at a slaughterhouse designated by the local administration.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari-led West Bengal government has taken a series of actions after ending 15-years of Mamata Banerjee's rule. The 2026 Assembly election results marked a decisive mandate for the BJP, registering a significant surge, winning 206 seats in the 294-member Assembly, a major shift in a state where it had earlier secured 77 seats in the previous election. The Trinamool Congress (TMC), which had won 212 seats in the last Assembly polls, finished a distant second with 80 seats and is leading in one constituency.

(With inputs from ANI)

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BCCI names India A squad for Sri Lanka tri-series, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi included
BCCI names India A squad for Sri Lanka tri-series, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi included
The Invisible Makes Hero: Goldy Arora and the Evolution of Managing Google Workspace
The Invisible Makes Hero: Goldy Arora and the Evolution of Managing Google Works
Election Commission launches Phase 3 of SIR exercise across 16 states and 3 Union Territories; Check state-wise full list here
Election Commission launches Phase 3 of SIR exercise across 16 states, 3 UTs
Chinese President Xi Jinping's major diplomatic message to US President Donald Trump: 'Partners, not rivals'
US-China: Xi Jinping gives major diplomatic message to Donald Trump
IPL 2026: Will Hardik Pandya play against Punjab Kings today? Here’s what we know
IPL 2026: Will Hardik Pandya play against Punjab Kings today?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture; look at her 5 dazzling outfits
Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture
VD Satheesan to be Kerala's next CM: Know all about his family, education, net worth and more
VD Satheesan to be Kerala's next CM: Know all about his family
Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38; know about Mulayam Singh Yadav’s family
Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, celebs joining Rohit Shetty's show
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan lead star-studded Indian line-up; check details here
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement