'Build a super team, not superstars': Gautam Gambhir opens up about his coaching approach, sets WTC qualification as India’s next target

Gautam Gambhir opened up about his coaching philosophy, stressing that his priority is to build a “super team” rather than focus on individual superstars. The India head coach also set a new target for the Indian team, saying the next major goal is to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship.

After leading Team India to a remarkable third T20 World Cup title in 2026, head coach Gautam Gambhir has already turned his attention to the next significant achievement. Discussing his future ambitions, Gambhir disclosed that his upcoming objective is to clinch the World Test Championship (WTC) in 2027. He emphasized the necessity of fostering a robust collective unit instead of concentrating on individual accolades, asserting that his goal is to cultivate a strong team culture. Additionally, he has shown support for Sanju Samson due to his exceptional performance in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Gambhir articulated his philosophy by stating, ‘My role is to assemble a super team, not a superstar.’ Renowned for his ability to perform in critical situations, Gambhir boasts an impeccable record in significant ICC finals, both as a player and now as a coach. In spite of previous critiques regarding India’s Test performance during his coaching period and public inquiries about his position, Gambhir has consistently silenced detractors with ongoing success on the grandest platforms.

As a coach, Gautam Gambhir has attained extraordinary success, securing numerous prestigious titles including the Indian Premier League with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024, the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025, and most recently, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2026. With this latest victory, Gambhir has become the first Indian coach to win two ICC trophies, further solidifying his status as one of the most accomplished coaches in contemporary Indian cricket.

Next target is to qualify for the WTC

Gautam Gambhir recently conveyed that Test cricket is particularly dear to him and revealed that his next significant aim is to lead the Indian national cricket team to the ICC World Test Championship final. In a conversation with ANI, Gambhir mentioned that the team’s primary focus will now be on excelling in the remaining Test matches to secure a spot in the WTC final.

"Test cricket is very close to my heart. That one format is extremely, extremely close. And I hope that first we can qualify for the World Test Championship final. That's my next target. And we still have, what, nine test matches to go? And the focus is going to be there because I feel that yes, we've gone through a transition in red ball cricket, and it is always difficult as compared to white ball cricket," Gambhir said.

He acknowledged that the team is presently undergoing a transition in red-ball cricket and emphasized the need to support young players during this time.

"And there are these young boys who we will keep backing in red ball cricket because test cricket is never easy. So the next target is that hopefully we can qualify for the World Test Championship," Gambhir added.

Additionally, Gambhir shared insights from his coaching experience, shedding light on his responsibilities within the dressing room. He mentioned, "That is a simple difference and that difference will always remain. The media wants to create superstars but my job as a head coach is to create a super team."

“And that is the only way I look at my profession because my job is to be absolutely fair, even and treat everyone exactly equally because those 15 people in that dressing room are absolutely equal to me. Hopefully, till I finish my tenure, I will be able to create a super team.”

