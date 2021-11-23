Bangla Tigers vs The Chennai Braves Dream11 Prediction, T10 League: Best picks for BT vs TCB in Abu Dhabi

The 12th game of the Abu Dhabi T10 League will see Bangla Tigers go up against The Chennai Braves on Tuesday night. The match will be a contest between two sides who have struggled to find form. None of the sides can afford to lose this clash.

Bangla Tigers are sitting on the fourth spot with a single win and two losses in three games. As for The Chennai Braves, they, on the other hand, are having a dreadful time as they are yet to open their account after losing all three fixtures so far.

Dream11 Prediction – Bangla Tigers vs The Chennai Braves – T10 League, 2021 in Abu Dhabi

Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher

Batsmen: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Angelo Perera, Mark Deyal, Will Jacks

All-rounder: Isuru Udana, Ravi Bopara, Benny Howell

Bowlers: James Faulkner, Samiullah Shinwari, Roman Walker

BT vs TCB Probable Playing XIs

Bangla Tigers: Andre Fletcher, Johnson Charles (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Benny Howell, Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Isuru Udana, Luke Wood, James Faulkner, Hassan Khalid

The Chennai Braves: Ravi Bopara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Angelo Perera, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Laxman Manjrekar, Mark Deyal, Samiullah Shinwari, Roman Walker, Munaf Patel, Curtis Campher

Bangla Tigers vs The Chennai Braves My Dream11 Playing XI

Andre Fletcher, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (VC), Angelo Perera (C), Mark Deyal, Will Jacks, Isuru Udana, Ravi Bopara, Benny Howell, James Faulkner, Samiullah Shinwari, Roman Walker

Bangla Tigers vs The Chennai Braves Match Details

The match begins at 9:30 PM IST and will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday, October 23. The match will be telecasted on the Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex and will be live-streamed on VOOT App in India.

Squads

Bangla Tigers: Andre Fletcher, Faf du Plessis(c), Hazratullah Zazai, Will Jacks, Johnson Charles(w), Benny Howell, Isuru Udana, James Faulkner, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, Vishnu Sukumaran, Hassan Khalid, Sabir Rao, Will Smeed, Qais Ahmad, Luke Fletcher, Adam Lyth

The Chennai Braves: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Angelo Perera, Ravi Bopara, Dasun Shanaka(c), Samiullah Shinwari, Yusuf Pathan, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Curtis Campher, Munaf Patel, Khalid Shah, Toby Albert, Laxman Manjrekar, Roman Walker, Tion Webster, Mark Deyal