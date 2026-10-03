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Brydon Carse in trouble again: England pacer charged over Derby nightclub incident

England fast bowler Brydon Carse is in big trouble after his August nightclub incident in Derby. Check the latest developments in the case.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 03, 2026, 08:12 AM IST

Brydon Carse in trouble again: England pacer charged over Derby nightclub incident
England pacer Carse charged again for nightclub arrest. (Pic Credits: X/CarseBrydon)
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England pacer Brydon Carse has been charged by the Cricket Regulator following an incident outside a nightclub in Derby in August. The 31-year-old is now facing a disciplinary process under the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)'s professional conduct regulations.

What is the case?

Carse was arrested and subsequently de-arrested at around 4 am on August 23 on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly after the County Championship victory. A video also went viral in which Carse was being escorted out of the nightclub in handcuffs on the night in question, with his teammates, Matthew Potts and Ben Stokes.

After the incident, Carse was left out of England's squad for the second Test against Pakistan and has not been selected since then.

Why has Carse been charged?

On Friday, the Cricket Regulator, in a statement, confirmed that Brydon Carse has now been charged with breaching regulation 3.2 of the ECB's professional conduct regulations, which is related to bringing the game into disrepute.

As per the rules, Regulation 3.2 states that ''no participant may conduct themselves in a manner, do any act or make any omission at any time which is improper or which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the ECB, the game of cricket or any cricketer or group of cricketers into disrepute.''

What happens next?

Carse will appear before the independent Cricket Discipline Panel, which will decide the outcome of the case. Notably, Carse is in his second year of the 2-year ECB contract, but the outcome of the case is expected to affect his future with the England team.

(With ANI inputs)

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