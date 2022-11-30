'Brother, my English is finished now..Okay?': Naseem Shah's epic response in press conference goes viral

Image Source: Twitter

Pakistan will resume cricket action on December 1 with a historic home Test series against England. The two sides will rekindle their rivalry, which reached a climax earlier this month in the T20 World Cup final, when England overcame Babar Azam's side by five wickets at the legendary Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

This will be England's first Test tour of Pakistan in 17 years; prior to the World Cup, the team visited Pakistan for a seven-match T20I series.

Pakistan's promising fast bowler Naseem Shah addressed a press conference ahead of the first Test in Rawalpindi, where he discussed a range of topics related to the series. A reporter also asked Naseem about England's renowned pacer James Anderson, who is still the side's primary fast bowler at the age of 40, and Naseem was full of praise for the English icon.

“It's a very big achievement because I'm a fast bowler, I know how hard it is. He's a legend, we learn a lot of things from him. When we meet, we discuss about this. He's still playing at 40, he's still fit, so you can imagine how much hard work he's putting,” Shah said.

The reporter then asks Naseem his thoughts on the 'pace vs skills' issue, stressing that while Anderson may not have the same speed as before, he still has the skills. The Pakistani youngster, in contrast, cut the question short and made a fairly amusing remark regarding his English language proficiency.

“Brother, I have just 30 percent English. My English is finished now, okay?” Naseem said, leading to laughter across the room.

WATCH:

Brother @iNaseemShah mast kheliye aur badhiya kheliye. English na aana koi badi baat nahi hai.



Even our Neeraj Chopra can’t speak in English, but what he has achieved is incredible Mehnat aur achievement ke aage ye sab chize chhoti ho jati hai. pic.twitter.com/RDOy1L2p2N November 29, 2022

With Shaheen Afridi out of the Test series owing to injury, Naseem will be key to the team's success with the new ball. Pakistan must win the majority of their remaining five WTC 2021-23 games to finish in the top three and compete in the WTC final.

