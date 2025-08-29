Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Vishal shares engagement photos with Sai Dhanshika on his birthday: 'Feeling positive and blessed'

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Full schedule, venues, teams list, live streaming - All you need to know

LILPEPE Crypto Price Prediction: 3 Reasons Little Pepe Could be a Top Gainer in 2025

India's GDP grows 7.8% in Q1 FY26 before US tariffs impact, beats estimates

Good news for passengers! Vande Bharat trains to get more coaches on these routes; check details

What is the real reason behind Trump's frustration against India? Jefferies report makes SHOCKING claim, says, 'His personal pique...'

Bronco Test introduced to keep Rohit Sharma out of ODI team? Ex-India star makes BIG claim

Why did Reliance Industries' shares fall today despite Mukesh Ambani making BIG announcements at RIL AGM 2025?

'Lungs would burn': AB de Villiers calls India's new fitness drill Bronco Test 'one of the worst'

Awez Darbar ADMITS he is sick of his digital popularity, reveals real reason to join Bigg Boss 19: 'I got numbers, but..' | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Vishal shares engagement photos with Sai Dhanshika on his birthday: 'Feeling positive and blessed'

Vishal shares engagement photos with Sai Dhanshika on his birthday

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Full schedule, venues, teams list, live streaming - All you need to know

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Full schedule, venues, teams list, live streaming

LILPEPE Crypto Price Prediction: 3 Reasons Little Pepe Could be a Top Gainer in 2025

LILPEPE Crypto: A Top Gainer in 2025?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Bronco Test introduced to keep Rohit Sharma out of ODI team? Ex-India star makes BIG claim

He questioned why such a tough fitness benchmark was introduced suddenly and hinted that failing the Bronco Test could jeopardize Rohit's place in the team ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 04:23 PM IST

Bronco Test introduced to keep Rohit Sharma out of ODI team? Ex-India star makes BIG claim
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary has made a bold assertion, claiming that the newly introduced Bronco Test in Indian cricket is aimed at keeping Rohit Sharma out of the squad. This Bronco test, which has been implemented under the guidance of India’s strength and conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux, introduces an additional layer to the existing fitness benchmarks of the Yo-Yo and 2-kilometre time trial.

In an interview with Crictracker, Tiwary expressed that the timing and purpose of this fitness test raise significant concerns, particularly as India prepares for a transitional period leading up to the 2027 World Cup.

"I think it will be very difficult to keep Virat Kohli out of the plans for the 2027 World Cup. But I have a doubt that they are going to look at Rohit Sharma into the scheme of things," Tiwary said. "See, I'm a very keen observer of what things are going on in Indian cricket. And I believe this Bronco Test, which was introduced a few days back, I think it is for the players like Rohit Sharma. Someone who I believe doesn't want them to be part of the team in future. And that's why it has been introduced."

Tiwary noted that Rohit will struggle to secure a spot in the ODI team if he does not enhance his fitness levels. The former Bengal captain also questioned the rationale behind the timing of this new requirement.

"But the only question is, why now? Why not when your new head coach got the assignment from the very first series? Whose idea is it? Who introduced this? Who enforced this Bronco Test a few days back? So it is a question for which I don't have an answer, but the observation says that it is going to be difficult for Rohit Sharma if he doesn't work really hard on his fitness. And I think he will be stopped at the Bronco Test," he added.

Additionally, Tiwary compared this situation to earlier instances in Indian cricket when fitness standards reportedly pushed senior players out of the team.

"I think it has been brought in, obviously, to set the fitness parameter at the highest level, but also I believe it has been introduced to keep a few players out, as like what happened when our Indian great legends like Gambhir, Sehwag, and Yuvraj, and others were doing really well. And after we became champions in 2011, the Yo-Yo Test came into the forefront. So a lot of things that go behind the scene. And this is my observation. Let's see what happens. The future will definitely give me answers," Tiwary said.

What is the Bronco Test?

The Bronco Test is a rigorous fitness assessment focused on endurance, frequently utilized in rugby and various sports that require prolonged aerobic performance. In contrast to the Yo-Yo Test, which permits brief rest intervals between sprints, the Bronco Test consists of a continuous shuttle run that challenges an athlete’s cardiovascular stamina and endurance.

During the Bronco Test, participants are required to execute a series of shuttle runs — covering distances of 20 metres, 40 metres, and 60 metres — repeated five times without any breaks. The cumulative distance amounts to 1,200 metres. Elite athletes are anticipated to complete the test in approximately six minutes, a benchmark reportedly established for Indian players such as Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj.

Also read| Massive setback for Team India as Shubman Gill ruled out of Duleep Trophy, Asia Cup 2025 participation in doubt

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'My overconfidence made me lose': Gukesh D reminisces about moments after first World Championship match
Gukesh D reminisces about moments after first World Championship match
Hridayapoorvam X review: Mohanlal scores hat-trick with 'excellent family entertainer' after L2 Empuraan, Thudarum; say viewers
Hridayapoorvam X review: Mohanlal's hat-trick with excellent family entertainer
5 Hollywood films inspired by true stories that will leave you spellbound
5 Hollywood films inspired by true stories that will leave you spellbound
Rahul Gandhi cautions BJP, Election Commission amid 'vote chori' claims: 'People of Bihar are...'
Rahul Gandhi cautions BJP, Election Commission amid 'vote chori' claims
Taylor Swift engaged: Donald Trump says THIS as pop star set to marry Travis Kelce
On Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce engagement, Donald Trump says...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE