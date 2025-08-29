Bronco Test introduced to keep Rohit Sharma out of ODI team? Ex-India star makes BIG claim

He questioned why such a tough fitness benchmark was introduced suddenly and hinted that failing the Bronco Test could jeopardize Rohit's place in the team ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

Former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary has made a bold assertion, claiming that the newly introduced Bronco Test in Indian cricket is aimed at keeping Rohit Sharma out of the squad. This Bronco test, which has been implemented under the guidance of India’s strength and conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux, introduces an additional layer to the existing fitness benchmarks of the Yo-Yo and 2-kilometre time trial.

In an interview with Crictracker, Tiwary expressed that the timing and purpose of this fitness test raise significant concerns, particularly as India prepares for a transitional period leading up to the 2027 World Cup.

"I think it will be very difficult to keep Virat Kohli out of the plans for the 2027 World Cup. But I have a doubt that they are going to look at Rohit Sharma into the scheme of things," Tiwary said. "See, I'm a very keen observer of what things are going on in Indian cricket. And I believe this Bronco Test, which was introduced a few days back, I think it is for the players like Rohit Sharma. Someone who I believe doesn't want them to be part of the team in future. And that's why it has been introduced."

Tiwary noted that Rohit will struggle to secure a spot in the ODI team if he does not enhance his fitness levels. The former Bengal captain also questioned the rationale behind the timing of this new requirement.

"But the only question is, why now? Why not when your new head coach got the assignment from the very first series? Whose idea is it? Who introduced this? Who enforced this Bronco Test a few days back? So it is a question for which I don't have an answer, but the observation says that it is going to be difficult for Rohit Sharma if he doesn't work really hard on his fitness. And I think he will be stopped at the Bronco Test," he added.

Additionally, Tiwary compared this situation to earlier instances in Indian cricket when fitness standards reportedly pushed senior players out of the team.

"I think it has been brought in, obviously, to set the fitness parameter at the highest level, but also I believe it has been introduced to keep a few players out, as like what happened when our Indian great legends like Gambhir, Sehwag, and Yuvraj, and others were doing really well. And after we became champions in 2011, the Yo-Yo Test came into the forefront. So a lot of things that go behind the scene. And this is my observation. Let's see what happens. The future will definitely give me answers," Tiwary said.

What is the Bronco Test?

The Bronco Test is a rigorous fitness assessment focused on endurance, frequently utilized in rugby and various sports that require prolonged aerobic performance. In contrast to the Yo-Yo Test, which permits brief rest intervals between sprints, the Bronco Test consists of a continuous shuttle run that challenges an athlete’s cardiovascular stamina and endurance.

During the Bronco Test, participants are required to execute a series of shuttle runs — covering distances of 20 metres, 40 metres, and 60 metres — repeated five times without any breaks. The cumulative distance amounts to 1,200 metres. Elite athletes are anticipated to complete the test in approximately six minutes, a benchmark reportedly established for Indian players such as Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj.

