'Bring back Sanju Samson': Fans react as Suryakumar Yadav registers two golden ducks in a row against Australia

Currently, Team India is hosting Australia in a thrilling three-match ODI series. In the first match, the Men in Blue secured a remarkable five-wicket victory. However, the Australian bowling line-up proved to be a formidable challenge for star Indian batters such as Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav, who unfortunately failed to deliver their best performances.

During their pursuit of a modest target of 189 runs, the team found themselves in a dire situation after losing their top four wickets for a mere 39 runs. Even the usually reliable Suryakumar Yadav failed to score a single run, falling victim to a golden duck. Yadav had been batting in the number four position in the absence of injured Shreyas Iyer.

It presented a significant opportunity for him to rack up some runs. However, he was unable to capitalize on it as Surya fell victim to a ferocious inswinging delivery from Mitchell Starc, resulting in a duck. The ball caught him completely off guard, leaving him plumb in front of the stumps. Despite this setback, fans remained optimistic about his chances of scoring in the second match.

In the second ODI, Steve Smith won the toss and chose to bowl first. Rohit Sharma, the captain of Team India, took to the field with the young and talented Shubman Gill as his opening partner. However, Mitchell Starc was in top form and quickly took two wickets, leaving India with a score of 32 for 2. Suryakumar Yadav then came out to bat, but unfortunately, he too was dismissed for a golden duck, caught in front of the stumps by Starc's inswinging delivery.

Fans were understandably disappointed to see Surya suffer two consecutive golden ducks in the ongoing ODI series.

Check out the reactions here:

Surya kumar after every match : pic.twitter.com/qwQTSwkhVu — (@_dreamer__neha) March 19, 2023

Surya Kumar Yadav as soon as he comes to bat in ODIspic.twitter.com/TVbrcMQdQR — Ayan. (@TheUpperCut_) March 19, 2023

Surya Lbw Starc - 0(1) in 1st ODI.



Surya Lbw Starc - 0(1) in 2nd ODI.#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/7GcWMfbJXV — Arun Singh (@ArunTuThikHoGya) March 19, 2023

bhai isko t20 me rehne do, sanju ko khelne do world cup ke liye.

Kachori samose ki jagah nhi le skti , jaise samosa kachori ki jagah nhi le skta — Manish (@manibhaii16) March 19, 2023

Sanju Samson should have been getting these chances — Utsav (@utsav045) March 19, 2023

Rohit Sharma to SKY - pic.twitter.com/Wdfpto79Pr — Aftab Khan (@iamastucit) March 19, 2023

Still will be in the 11

Reason: MI quota — Rushil Baheti (@RushilBaheti29) March 19, 2023

Watching Surya odi innings be like#SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/rXYGtVz0fp — Avinash yadav (@Memelordavi) March 19, 2023

It's time to get this Beast Sanju Samson permanent place in middle order in ODIs



He is miles ahead of Suryakumar Yadav in ODIs pic.twitter.com/uQ4FokS2zv March 19, 2023

