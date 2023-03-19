Search icon
'Bring back Sanju Samson': Fans react as Suryakumar Yadav registers two golden ducks in a row against Australia

Suryakumar Yadav got a place in the team above Ishan Kishan, but here too he failed to score runs and returned to the pavilion after being dismissed on the first ball itself.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 03:08 PM IST

'Bring back Sanju Samson': Fans react as Suryakumar Yadav registers two golden ducks in a row against Australia
Image Source: Twitter

Currently, Team India is hosting Australia in a thrilling three-match ODI series. In the first match, the Men in Blue secured a remarkable five-wicket victory. However, the Australian bowling line-up proved to be a formidable challenge for star Indian batters such as Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav, who unfortunately failed to deliver their best performances.

During their pursuit of a modest target of 189 runs, the team found themselves in a dire situation after losing their top four wickets for a mere 39 runs. Even the usually reliable Suryakumar Yadav failed to score a single run, falling victim to a golden duck. Yadav had been batting in the number four position in the absence of injured Shreyas Iyer.

It presented a significant opportunity for him to rack up some runs. However, he was unable to capitalize on it as Surya fell victim to a ferocious inswinging delivery from Mitchell Starc, resulting in a duck. The ball caught him completely off guard, leaving him plumb in front of the stumps. Despite this setback, fans remained optimistic about his chances of scoring in the second match.

In the second ODI, Steve Smith won the toss and chose to bowl first. Rohit Sharma, the captain of Team India, took to the field with the young and talented Shubman Gill as his opening partner. However, Mitchell Starc was in top form and quickly took two wickets, leaving India with a score of 32 for 2. Suryakumar Yadav then came out to bat, but unfortunately, he too was dismissed for a golden duck, caught in front of the stumps by Starc's inswinging delivery. 

Fans were understandably disappointed to see Surya suffer two consecutive golden ducks in the ongoing ODI series.

Check out the reactions here:

READ| 'Will you marry me': Rohit Sharma proposes fan ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd ODI, video goes viral

 

