Cricket

CRICKET

Brett Lee inducted into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame: Check full list of past legends

Brett Lee is the latest inductee to the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame, joining an elite list of players like Shane Warne, Steve Waugh, among others.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 28, 2025, 12:24 PM IST

Brett Lee inducted into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame: Check full list of past legends
Brett Lee is a former Australian pacer and the 2003 World Cup hero
Former Australian pacer Brett Lee has become the latest inductee to the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame. With this feat, Lee has joined the elite list of legends like Don Bradman, Ricky Ponting, Dennis Lillie, Shane Warne, Steve Waugh, among others. Taking to X handle, Cricket Australia wrote, ''A proven winner, a tearaway with ball in hand and true entertainer across all formats of the game. Brett Lee is the newest member of the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame!''

See the post:

Brett Lee's career at a glance

 

Brett Lee is Australia's 4th highest wicket-taker of all-time with 718 wickets in 322 matches. Throughout his career, he has taken 31 four-fers and 19 fifers. In Tests, Lee is the 8th highest wicket-taker with 310 wickets in 76 Tests, which he took at an average of 30.81, including 10 five-wicket hauls.

 

In ODIs, he has taken 380 wickets in 221 matches at an average of 23.36, which include 14 four-fers and 9 fifers. Apart from this, he has also played 25 T20Is for his nation and has 28 wickets to his name at an average of 25.50.

 

Full list of Australian Cricket Hall of Fame

1996

Jack Blackham
Fred Spofforth
Victor Trumper
Clarrie Grimmett
Bill Ponsford
Don Bradman
Bill O'Reilly
Keith Miller
Ray Lindwall
Dennis Lillee

2000

Warwick Armstrong
Neil Harvey
Allan Border

2001

Bill Woodfull
Arthur Morris

2002

Greg Chappell
Stan McCabe

2003

Ian Chappell
Lindsay Hassett

2004

Hugh Trumble
Alan Davidson

2005

Clem Hill
Rod Marsh

2006

Bob Simpson
Monty Noble

2007

Richie Benaud
Charlie Macartney

2008

George Giffen
Ian Healy

2009

Steve Waugh

2010

Bill Lawry
Graham McKenzie

2011

Mark Taylor
Doug Walters

2012

Shane Warne

2013

Glenn McGrath
Charles Turner

2014

Belinda Clark
Mark Waugh

2015

Jack Ryder
Adam Gilchrist

2016

Wally Grout
Jeff Thomson

2017

David Boon
Matthew Hayden
Betty Wilson

2018

Norm O'Neill
Ricky Ponting
Karen Rolton

2019

Cathryn Fitzpatrick
Dean Jones
Billy Murdoch

2020

Sharon Tredrea
Craig Mcdermott
Johnny Mullagh

2021

Merv Hughes
Lisa Sthalekar

2022

Justin Langer
Raelee Thompson

2023

Ian Redpath

2024

Michael Hussey
Lyn Larsen

2025

Michael Clarke
Michael Bevan
Christina Matthews
Brett Lee

