Brett Lee inducted into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame: Check full list of past legends

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee has become the latest inductee to the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame. With this feat, Lee has joined the elite list of legends like Don Bradman, Ricky Ponting, Dennis Lillie, Shane Warne, Steve Waugh, among others. Taking to X handle, Cricket Australia wrote, ''A proven winner, a tearaway with ball in hand and true entertainer across all formats of the game. Brett Lee is the newest member of the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame!''

A proven winner, a tearaway with ball in hand and true entertainer across all formats of the game.@BrettLee_58 is the newest member of the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame! pic.twitter.com/Qezxuf5cL7 — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 27, 2025

Brett Lee's career at a glance

Brett Lee is Australia's 4th highest wicket-taker of all-time with 718 wickets in 322 matches. Throughout his career, he has taken 31 four-fers and 19 fifers. In Tests, Lee is the 8th highest wicket-taker with 310 wickets in 76 Tests, which he took at an average of 30.81, including 10 five-wicket hauls.

In ODIs, he has taken 380 wickets in 221 matches at an average of 23.36, which include 14 four-fers and 9 fifers. Apart from this, he has also played 25 T20Is for his nation and has 28 wickets to his name at an average of 25.50.

Full list of Australian Cricket Hall of Fame

1996

Jack Blackham

Fred Spofforth

Victor Trumper

Clarrie Grimmett

Bill Ponsford

Don Bradman

Bill O'Reilly

Keith Miller

Ray Lindwall

Dennis Lillee

2000

Warwick Armstrong

Neil Harvey

Allan Border

2001

Bill Woodfull

Arthur Morris

2002

Greg Chappell

Stan McCabe

2003

Ian Chappell

Lindsay Hassett

2004

Hugh Trumble

Alan Davidson

2005

Clem Hill

Rod Marsh

2006

Bob Simpson

Monty Noble

2007

Richie Benaud

Charlie Macartney

2008

George Giffen

Ian Healy

2009

Steve Waugh

2010

Bill Lawry

Graham McKenzie

2011

Mark Taylor

Doug Walters

2012

Shane Warne

2013

Glenn McGrath

Charles Turner

2014

Belinda Clark

Mark Waugh

2015

Jack Ryder

Adam Gilchrist

2016

Wally Grout

Jeff Thomson

2017

David Boon

Matthew Hayden

Betty Wilson

2018

Norm O'Neill

Ricky Ponting

Karen Rolton

2019

Cathryn Fitzpatrick

Dean Jones

Billy Murdoch

2020

Sharon Tredrea

Craig Mcdermott

Johnny Mullagh

2021

Merv Hughes

Lisa Sthalekar

2022

Justin Langer

Raelee Thompson

2023

Ian Redpath

2024

Michael Hussey

Lyn Larsen

2025

Michael Clarke

Michael Bevan

Christina Matthews

Brett Lee