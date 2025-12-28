Brett Lee inducted into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame: Check full list of past legends

Was Pakistan's ISI behind Khalistan flags and anti-India slogans at Bangladesh minority rights protest in London?
Brett Lee is the latest inductee to the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame, joining an elite list of players like Shane Warne, Steve Waugh, among others.
Former Australian pacer Brett Lee has become the latest inductee to the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame. With this feat, Lee has joined the elite list of legends like Don Bradman, Ricky Ponting, Dennis Lillie, Shane Warne, Steve Waugh, among others. Taking to X handle, Cricket Australia wrote, ''A proven winner, a tearaway with ball in hand and true entertainer across all formats of the game. Brett Lee is the newest member of the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame!''
A proven winner, a tearaway with ball in hand and true entertainer across all formats of the game.@BrettLee_58 is the newest member of the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame! pic.twitter.com/Qezxuf5cL7— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 27, 2025
Brett Lee is Australia's 4th highest wicket-taker of all-time with 718 wickets in 322 matches. Throughout his career, he has taken 31 four-fers and 19 fifers. In Tests, Lee is the 8th highest wicket-taker with 310 wickets in 76 Tests, which he took at an average of 30.81, including 10 five-wicket hauls.
In ODIs, he has taken 380 wickets in 221 matches at an average of 23.36, which include 14 four-fers and 9 fifers. Apart from this, he has also played 25 T20Is for his nation and has 28 wickets to his name at an average of 25.50.
1996
Jack Blackham
Fred Spofforth
Victor Trumper
Clarrie Grimmett
Bill Ponsford
Don Bradman
Bill O'Reilly
Keith Miller
Ray Lindwall
Dennis Lillee
2000
Warwick Armstrong
Neil Harvey
Allan Border
2001
Bill Woodfull
Arthur Morris
2002
Greg Chappell
Stan McCabe
2003
Ian Chappell
Lindsay Hassett
2004
Hugh Trumble
Alan Davidson
2005
Clem Hill
Rod Marsh
2006
Bob Simpson
Monty Noble
2007
Richie Benaud
Charlie Macartney
2008
George Giffen
Ian Healy
2009
Steve Waugh
2010
Bill Lawry
Graham McKenzie
2011
Mark Taylor
Doug Walters
2012
Shane Warne
2013
Glenn McGrath
Charles Turner
2014
Belinda Clark
Mark Waugh
2015
Jack Ryder
Adam Gilchrist
2016
Wally Grout
Jeff Thomson
2017
David Boon
Matthew Hayden
Betty Wilson
2018
Norm O'Neill
Ricky Ponting
Karen Rolton
2019
Cathryn Fitzpatrick
Dean Jones
Billy Murdoch
2020
Sharon Tredrea
Craig Mcdermott
Johnny Mullagh
2021
Merv Hughes
Lisa Sthalekar
2022
Justin Langer
Raelee Thompson
2023
Ian Redpath
2024
Michael Hussey
Lyn Larsen
2025
Michael Clarke
Michael Bevan
Christina Matthews
Brett Lee