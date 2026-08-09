Brett Lee drops bombshell statement on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's age skepticism: 'Is he really 15?'

Former Australia pacer Brett Lee has revealed that questions over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s age still persist outside India. Lee said people continue to ask, “Is he 15?”, highlighting the young batter’s extraordinary rise and the scrutiny surrounding his age.

Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi actually 15? Watching the way he bats—his skill, confidence and presence—you’d think he was in his late twenties. Yet, here he is, just a teenager, already making waves in the cricket world. People have been blown away by how young he is, and honestly, his age has been a hot topic since he burst onto the scene. These days, the age debates in India have quieted down a bit, but Brett Lee says folks abroad are still obsessed with it.

Lee—legendary Australian fast bowler—sounds unfazed by all the speculation. He doesn’t care if Sooryavanshi is 15, 16, or 18. What matters is the kid’s talent. Lee believes the conversation should focus on the cricket, not the birth certificate.

“He’s incredible. Everywhere outside India, the biggest question is, ‘Is he really 15?’ That’s what people talk about. Honestly, it doesn’t matter to me. If he’s 15, great. Even if he’s 17 or 18—so what? He can play, and that’s what counts. He’s been a fantastic discovery for Indian cricket, and he’s just getting started. He’s destined for bigger things,” Lee said in a chat on the Beer Biceps YouTube channel.

Lee points to Sooryavanshi’s short yet electrifying IPL career—like that 97 against SRH. He faced top Aussie bowlers, took them on, hitting proper shots, showing power that you don’t usually see in someone so young. Lee thinks the only thing that could hold Sooryavanshi back is the pressure on his mind. He’s still just a kid. Let him enjoy cricket, Lee says. Don’t pile on the expectations.

Talking about his own approach as a bowler, Lee reflected on the challenge Sooryavanshi would present. He loved facing batters who were strong on the hook or pull, since that sets up a real contest. If Lee were bowling to Sooryavanshi, he’d test him—go upstairs, put one on his chest, see how the youngster responds. Maybe Sooryavanshi would hook it for six; Lee wouldn’t mind. He’d come right back and challenge him again. That’s what cricket is about.

Also read| Watch: Gautam Gambhir bursts out laughing as Ravindra Jadeja hilariously imitates Kuldeep Yadav