Brenden McCullum opens up on 'Baz-Ball' debate, responds to Steve Smith's comments on the England's approach

Brendon McCullum on Steve Smith

Since June this year, cricket enthusiasts in England have been going gaga over Baz-ball, the term coined for the Test side's transformational display in the longest format of the game ever since Brendon McCullum took over as England's coach to revive the side's fortunes.

Since McCullum took charge of the Test side, England has looked like a completely different outfit, defeating New Zealand 3-0 at home with successful chases of 277, 299 and 296. In July, they took it a notch higher, chasing down a mammoth 378, their highest-ever chase in the format, to win the rescheduled fifth Test against India at Edgbaston, raising the decibel level of Baz-ball higher than ever.

Now, McCullum, the former New Zealand skipper, has spoken out on the Baz-ball frenzy, derived from his nickname 'Baz', calling it a "silly term" while responding to Australia batter Steve Smith's comments over the sustainability of England's attacking approach in Test cricket.

"I saw those (comments) flick up on one of the feeds somewhere. It's quite right, it is going to be a big challenge when we take on Australia. It's going to challenge our method and it`s going to challenge what we`re capable of achieving and that's pretty exciting I reckon. Isn't that what the game's all about?

"Is to sort of reinvigorate yourself and then be confronted against the very best. I do believe that both New Zealand and India are two very, very good cricket sides as well. Australia is a different kind of challenge because of the history of the Ashes and the rivalry which exists there," said McCullum to former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist on the SEN WA Breakfast show.

Talking about England and Baz-ball, McCullum remarked, "I'm sure that our guys will try and still maintain a really positive approach. I think the real key is not just the crash and burn if we look at the approach of how the guys have done it.