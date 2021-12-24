Breaking: 'Turbanator' Harbhajan Singh retires from all formats of cricket

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has announced his decision to retire from all forms of cricket, on Friday. Harbhajan, whose professional career spanned more than two decades, had last played for India back in 2016, in a T20 international. Cricket fans will always have fond memories of the spin sensation who shot to fame during the 2001 Border-Gavaskar trophy against Australia wherein he picked up 32 wickets in just three matches.

In total, 'the Turbanator' as he is fondly called by his fans, amassed a record 417 wickets in 103 Tests, which is the fourth-highest figure achieved by an Indian bowler in Test cricket. Earlier in the day, the 41-year-old announced his decision to pull down curtains on a stellar career via his Twitter handle.

He wrote, "All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable. My heartfelt thank you, Grateful."

My heartfelt thank you Grateful .https://t.co/iD6WHU46MU — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 24, 2021

Harbhajan hasn't been playing much cricket in the past couple of years, so the decision isn't much of a surprise. In fact, the veteran bowler didn't play a single game for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year. He simply spent much of his time grooming young players in the team.

Throughout his IPL career, 'Bhajji' represented Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders, in 163 games, having 150 scalps to his name, at an average of 26.

Speaking further about his decision to hang up his boots, Harbhajan said that he had already retired in his mind, but was only making it official now.

"In my mind, I retired earlier but I am making the announcement today. My journey from the streets of Jalandhar to become the Turnabator for Team India has been a beautiful one. There is no bigger motivation for me in life than stepping out on the field, wearing the India jersey," said the Jalandhar born player on his youtube channel.

He further added, "There comes a time in life where we have to take a tough decision, you have to move forward in life. I was waiting for the last few years to make this announcement public -- I am retiring from all forms of cricket."