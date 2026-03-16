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'Breaking that 175 record': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi targets Chris Gayle’s historic IPL ahead of new season

Here's what Rajasthan Royals' 14-year-old prodigy answered when he was asked to pick between the three - hitting six sixes in an over, scoring the fastest century in IPL, or surpassing Chris Gayle’s 175.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Mar 16, 2026, 03:47 PM IST

'Breaking that 175 record': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi targets Chris Gayle’s historic IPL ahead of new season
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL
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After clinching the Under-19 World Cup, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi now aims to lift the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy while also targeting Chris Gayle's record of the highest individual score in the cash-rich tournament. The 14-year-old is signed with the Rajasthan Royals and is set to play the next season for the franchise for the second consecutive year. In a recent event named the BCCI Naman Awards, held in New Delhi, Sooryavanshi revealed his future targets, which he would like to achieve after winning the U-19 World Cup.

At the event, Sooryavanshi was asked to pick between the three, hitting six sixes in an over, scoring the fastest IPL century or surpassing Chris Gayle's long-standing 175, which is also the highest record in all T20 cricket. Without taking much time, the young star replied, ''To break the 175-run record.''

 

''The goal this IPL season is to win the trophy for the team. I want to do well, and my performance will help the whole team. This is my goal - to contribute to the Royals’ wins and win the trophy for the franchise,'' he added.

He also mentioned how the Jaipur-based franchise tracked his progress before signing him in November 2024. ''Rajasthan Royals were keeping an eye on me during my domestic and U19 games. Their scouting team had been following me for a long time. I felt I could go to the Royals because my trial with them had gone very well. I am happy to be with the Rajasthan Royals. I have improved a lot in my life while playing for them,'' Sooryavanshi further said.

For those unversed, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the youngest player ever to score a century in both the IPL and T20 cricket. He also holds the record of scoring the fastest century by an Indian in the IPL, which came off jus 35 balls against the Gujarat Titans (GT) last year.

 

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