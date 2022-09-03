Ravindra Jadeja set to miss T20I World Cup 2022, will undergo knee surgery

Ravindra Jadeja

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will undergo a knee surgery, according to a PTI report, which will see him miss out on the T20I World Cup 2022 in Australia. This comes as a huge blow to Rohit Sharma's side, in their bid to win the World Cup.

Earlier on Friday, Jadeja was ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 as well, owing to the persistent issue on his right knee. The 33-year-old had earlier missed India's tour of West Indies in July owing to an injury on his troublesome right knee.

"Jadeja's right knee injury is pretty serious. He is supposed to undergo a major knee surgery and will be out of action for indefinite period of time. At this point, if one goes by the assessment of the NCA's medical team, one can't put a timeline on his imminent international comeback," a senior BCCI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

NEWS - Axar Patel replaces injured Ravindra Jadeja in Asia Cup squad.



More details here - https://t.co/NvcBjeXOv4 #AsiaCup2022 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 2, 2022

Jadeja will be a huge miss for India, he played a counter-attacking 35-run knock against Pakistan in India's Asia Cup opener and remains one of the best fielders in the world.

As per reports, Jadeja will be sidelined for an 'indefinite period' after undergoing the surgery on his right knee. The senior left-arm spinner could be out for as many as six months if the issue turns out to be an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL).

It is believed that the all-rounder could miss up to three months minimum, with further updates expected from BCCI.

It is understood that Jadeja's knee issue has been there for a long time, and a close look at last one year would suggest that he is converting himself more into a batting all-rounder across formats, with his left-arm spin turning into a secondary skill from the primary one.

It is believed that the pounding that his right knee takes while landing of his front foot while bowling has had its impact.

In his senior career (domestic and international), which also includes domestic first-class, List A and IPL games, Jadeja has bowled over 7000 overs in nearly 630 games across formats, for 897 scalps.

Add to it the overs bowled in the nets and the 13,000 runs scored at the senior level (domestic and international), and it gets worse.

It will take a considerable amount of time and a thorough rehabilitation programme before he can make a comeback to international cricket.

With inputs from PTI