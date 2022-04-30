Search icon
Breaking: MS Dhoni to lead CSK again after Ravindra Jadeja hands over captaincy

Chennai Super Kings will once again be led by MS Dhoni, after Ravindra Jadeja handed over the captaincy back to Dhoni, as per the franchise.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 30, 2022, 07:25 PM IST

Chennai Super Kings will once again be led by MS Dhoni, after Ravindra Jadeja handed over the captaincy back to MS Dhoni, announced CSK on Saturday. The franchise took to their official Twitter handle to inform the fans of the update. 

More to follow... 

 

 

