Breaking: Kieron Pollard announces retirement from international cricket

Keiron Pollard announced his retirement from international cricket

In a shocking development on Wednesday, star West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard has announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 34. Pollard, who is currently with Mumbai Indians (MI) during the IPL 2022 season, took to Instagram to announce his decision.

One of the most capped players in the format, Pollard shared a video of himself on Instagram, announcing his decision to step away from international duty for West Indies.

"POLLARD BIDS FAREWELL TO INTERNATIONAL CRICKET. @windiescricket, PS… thank you @insignia_sports for putting this trip down memory lane together to support my statement," wrote the veteran all-rounder along with a short video of himself.

While his time with West Indies may have come to an end, Pollard will continue to play for different franchises all around the globe.

More to follow ...