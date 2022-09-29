Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup 2022 through back injury

Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup 2022

Team India star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of T20 World Cup 2022 through a back injury. According to the news agency PTI, Bumrah was on Thursday ruled out of the T20 World Cup with a stress fracture.

A BCCI official told PTI that Bumrah has a stress fracture and could be out of action for months. Bumrah had only just recovered from a lengthy injury layoff. He is expected to be out for approximately 4-6 months.

"Bumrah is not going to play the World T20 for sure. He has a serious back condition. It's a stress fracture and he could be out for a period of six months," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

READ| Did Virat Kohli give fans a glimpse of Anushka Sharma after IND vs SA 1st T20I? Watch viral video

Bumrah, who played two T20s against Australia, didn't travel with the team to Thiruvananthapuram for the series opener against South Africa.

Bumrah is the second senior star player to be ruled out after Ravindra Jadeja, who is recovering from a knee surgery.

As per reports, Bumrah won't be needing surgery for the same, however, this comes as a massive blow to Team India's chances of winning the World Cup.

READ| IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma's pics with fan who breached security to take selfie with India captain go viral

The star pacer had earlier missed Asia Cup 2022, and in his absence, the Men in Blue really struggled for consistency in the death overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar went for runs aplenty, while Harshal Patel also struggled in the death overs against Australia, having himself only returned from an injury layoff.

With inputs from PTI