BREAKING: IPL 2021 suspended, announces BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla

In a major development, BCCI Vice-president Rajiv Shukla on Tuesday (May 4) announced that IPL 2021 has been suspended due to rising COVID-19 cases.

The decision to suspend IPL 2021 came after some players tested positive despite living in bio-bubble. Two players from KKR tested positive on Monday, while SRH's Wriddhiman Saha and Delhi Capitals' Amit Mishra also tested positive.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Bombay High Court had agreed to hear a plea filed for cancelling or postponing the IPL 2021 due to rising COVID-19 cases across the country. LiveLaw reported that the plea has sought damages of Rs 1000 crores from the BCCI and profit from IPL for medical treatment and oxygen for COVID-19. Notably, a similar PIL seeking cancellation of IPL 2021 has been filed in the Delhi high court as well.