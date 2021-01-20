Trending#

BREAKING: Daniel Sams goes to Royal Challengers Bangalore from Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021's first trade

Daniel Sams, who is known for his death bowling abilities and late hitting, has been traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore from Delhi Capitals.


Daniel Sams

Daniel Sams has been traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore after being in Delhi Capitals. (Image credit: Twitter)

Updated: Jan 20, 2021, 05:25 PM IST

The first trade of IPL 2020 has been officially announced with Delhi Capitals bowling all-rounder Daniel Sams been traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore. According to an ESPNCricinfo report, Daniel Sams has been traded for an all-cash deal. With the player retention a short while away, it has also been reported that Chennai Super Kings might release Kedar Jadhav, Murali Vijay and Piyush Chawla. Earlier, Harbhajan Singh's contract was not renewed while Suresh Raina has apparently been retained.

More to follow