Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

Cricketer KL Rahul, actress Athiya Shetty get married

Cricketer KL Rahul and longtime actress and starchild girlfriend Athiya Shetty tied the knot at Bollywood star Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: |Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 07:02 PM IST

Cricketer KL Rahul, actress Athiya Shetty get married
KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty get married | File Photo

Team India star cricketer KL Rahul and actress girlfriend Athiya Shetty got married in a traditional ceremony in Maharashtra’s Khandala on Monday. The couple took their vows and performed ‘pheras’ at Athiya’s father and star actor Suniel Shetty’s lavish farmhouse in Khandala, which was seen vibrantly decorated. Actor Suniel Shetty distributed sweets to the media personnel at the venue after the couple's wedding ceremony.

Rahul and Athiya had been dating for years but had kept their relationship secret for a long time. Similarly, their wedding remained a hush hush affair with the couple, family and friends divulging no details. 

The rumours of their marriage on January 23, 2023, were seemingly confirmed by KL Rahul’s father-in-law Suniel Shetty yesterday to the media. After staying hush hush for a long time, KL Rahul and Athiya made their relationship official last year. Rahul took to social media to wish Athiya in a love-filled post with the couple together in a photograph. 

Athiya has been spotted with the cricketer several times on the tour. She has also attended team India matches, seen cheering for Rahul sitting alongside other cricket WAGs like Anushka Sharma.

READ | KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma won't attend ceremony, here's why

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Happy birthday Adivi Sesh: A look at unknown facts about Major actor
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's engagement: Photos of Aamir Khan's daughter that will make you believe in 'true love'
In pics| Mallika Sherawat burns the internet with her sizzling hot bikini photos
Streaming This Week: Freddy, Goodbye, Qala, OTT releases to binge-watch
Avatar The Way of Water becomes second biggest Hollywood opener in India, check out top 5 films here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Men marrying girls below 14 to be booked under POCSO Act: Assam CM
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.