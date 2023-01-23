Cricketer KL Rahul, actress Athiya Shetty get married

KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty get married | File Photo

Team India star cricketer KL Rahul and actress girlfriend Athiya Shetty got married in a traditional ceremony in Maharashtra’s Khandala on Monday. The couple took their vows and performed ‘pheras’ at Athiya’s father and star actor Suniel Shetty’s lavish farmhouse in Khandala, which was seen vibrantly decorated. Actor Suniel Shetty distributed sweets to the media personnel at the venue after the couple's wedding ceremony.

Rahul and Athiya had been dating for years but had kept their relationship secret for a long time. Similarly, their wedding remained a hush hush affair with the couple, family and friends divulging no details.

The rumours of their marriage on January 23, 2023, were seemingly confirmed by KL Rahul’s father-in-law Suniel Shetty yesterday to the media. After staying hush hush for a long time, KL Rahul and Athiya made their relationship official last year. Rahul took to social media to wish Athiya in a love-filled post with the couple together in a photograph.

Athiya has been spotted with the cricketer several times on the tour. She has also attended team India matches, seen cheering for Rahul sitting alongside other cricket WAGs like Anushka Sharma.

