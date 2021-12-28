BCCI president Sourav Ganguly tests COVID-19 positive

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly has tested positive for COVID-19.

Amid the increasing Omicron threat in the country, now BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly has tested positive for COVID-19. His report came last night.

According to reports, Ganguly had a mild fever on Sunday (December 26), and got a positive report on Monday evening (December 27). Ganguly, who had undergone treatment for a heart condition earlier this year, was admitted to Woodlands Hospital soon after his COVID-positive report came in.

Family sources were quoted as saying that the hospitalisation was a precautionary measure and there was no cause for alarm. The 49-year-old cricketer-turned-administrator was advised not to isolate at home by medical experts because of his pre-existing heart condition.

Ganguly is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. His brother Snehasish Ganguly had also tested COVID-positive earlier this year. The stylish left-handed batter had twice been admitted to the hospital in January this year after complaining of chest discomfort. He later underwent two angioplasty procedures.