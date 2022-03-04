Search icon
BREAKING: Australian spin legend Shane Warne passes away at 52

One of the most renowned Australian players, Shane Warned passed away on Friday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 04, 2022, 08:39 PM IST

Australian spin legend Shane Warne passed away at the age of 52, confirmed his management team. 

Former Indian batter Virender Sehwag also tweeted about the same, saying he couldn't believe that Warne had passed away. 

The legendary leg-spinner, often renowned as one of the best of all time, sadly passed away at the age of 52.

According to a brief statement released by Warne's management team, he passed away of a suspected heart attack. 

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," read the statement. 

"The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course," it stated further. 

In his hugely decorated playing career, Warne represented Australia in 145 Test matches, while he also played 194 ODIs. He had also captained the Australian team with much success after making his debut in Test cricket in January 1992 against India. 

Warne had also played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) leading Rajasthan Royals to their maiden title in the inaugural edition of the cash-rich league. He represented the Royals 55 times between 2008-2011. 

