BREAKING: Australian spin legend Shane Warne passes away at 52

Australian spin legend Shane Warne passed away at the age of 52, confirmed his management team.

Former Indian batter Virender Sehwag also tweeted about the same, saying he couldn't believe that Warne had passed away.

Cannot believe it.

One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more.

Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world.

The legendary leg-spinner, often renowned as one of the best of all time, sadly passed away at the age of 52.

According to a brief statement released by Warne's management team, he passed away of a suspected heart attack.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," read the statement.

"The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course," it stated further.

"Whenever he came to the wicket, change came over the game of Cricket"



My mind just cannot accept that Shane Warne is no more. Gone too soon.. Thoughts and prayers with his family and friends..RIP Warnie

In his hugely decorated playing career, Warne represented Australia in 145 Test matches, while he also played 194 ODIs. He had also captained the Australian team with much success after making his debut in Test cricket in January 1992 against India.

Warne had also played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) leading Rajasthan Royals to their maiden title in the inaugural edition of the cash-rich league. He represented the Royals 55 times between 2008-2011.