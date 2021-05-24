Brad Hodge slams BCCI in shocking revelation over non-payment of IPL dues

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hodge in a shocking revelation has asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for payment of the remaining dues from the IPL 2011 when he played for the now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala (KTK) in their only season.

Hodge replying to The Telegraph article by former England international Isabelle Westbury of BCCI's failure to pay the life-changing amount to the Indian women cricketers yet, after their showing in the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup said that BCCI still owes them 35 percent of their fees when he played for KTK.

"Players are still owed 35% of their money earned from ten years ago from the @IPL representing Kochi tuskers. Any chance @BCCI could locate that money?," Hodge wrote on Twitter.

Hodge featured in all 14 matches KTK played scoring 285 runs at an average of 35. After one year, the franchise was terminated over the non-payment of 10 percent of the bank guarantee amount.

Bought for INR 1550 crore, the franchise owners had to pay Rs 156 crore every year, 10 percent amount as the bank guarantee every year which they failed to do so. The co-owners of KTK, Rendezvous Sports World had taken the BCCI to Bombay High Court to contest the termination of the franchise after which the court had asked the board to pay INR 550 crore to the franchise.

